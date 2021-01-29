Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGICA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DGICA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICA was $13.81, representing a -14.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.19 and a 23.07% increase over the 52 week low of $11.22.

DGICA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). DGICA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports DGICA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 68.32%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGICA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

