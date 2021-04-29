Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGICA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.44, the dividend yield is 4.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICA was $15.44, representing a -6.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.48 and a 24.72% increase over the 52 week low of $12.38.

DGICA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). DGICA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports DGICA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -46.02%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGICA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

