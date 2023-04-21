Donegal Group Inc. - (DGICA) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. - said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donegal Group Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGICA is 0.07%, an increase of 183.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 10,471K shares. The put/call ratio of DGICA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donegal Group Inc. - is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $15.06.

The projected annual revenue for Donegal Group Inc. - is $918MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NOSGX - Northern Small Cap Value Fund holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGICA by 0.25% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGICA by 4.17% over the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGICA by 18.63% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGICA by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Donegal Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent). The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

