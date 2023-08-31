Donegal Group Inc. - Class B (DGICB) Price Target Increased by 14.14% to 14.80

The average one-year price target for Donegal Group Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ:DGICB) has been revised to 14.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.14% from the prior estimate of 12.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.65 to a high of 15.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.33% from the latest reported closing price of 14.05 / share.

Donegal Group Inc. - Class B Declares $0.15 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.61 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $14.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donegal Group Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGICB is 0.01%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Logan Capital Management holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGICB by 32.39% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 46.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGICB by 37.13% over the last quarter.

