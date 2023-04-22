Donegal Group, Inc. Class B (DGICB) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Donegal Group, Inc. Class B said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.61 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donegal Group, Inc. Class B. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGICB is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.06% to 435K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donegal Group, Inc. Class B is $15.03. The forecasts range from a low of $14.88 to a high of $15.47. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of $14.55.

The projected annual revenue for Donegal Group, Inc. Class B is $918MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Logan Capital Management holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGICB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares.

