Donegal Group Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release for July 24, 2025

Donegal Group Inc. will announce Q2 2025 results on July 24, 2025, with an audio webcast and investor presentation.

$DGICA Insider Trading Activity

$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 16 purchases buying 289,249 shares for an estimated $5,318,997 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,123,263 .

. WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,107,315 .

. SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,000 shares for an estimated $741,703 .

. VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,248 shares for an estimated $586,978 .

. WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,696 shares for an estimated $563,483 .

. KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $535,518

NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,900 shares for an estimated $507,188 .

. JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $476,016

DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $457,374 .

. CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $398,410 .

. KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) sold 15,239 shares for an estimated $295,362

JEFFERY TIM HAY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,136 .

. BARRY C HUBER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $182,034

DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $178,506

DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $129,455.

$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MARIETTA, Pa., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced today that it plans to release its results for second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, before the opening of regular trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The Company will provide a supplemental investor presentation in the Investors section of its website at



investors.donegalgroup.com



, concurrently with its earnings press release.





At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, the Company will make available in the Investors section of its website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary by Kevin Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and select members of the senior management team. Management will address questions they receive in advance in their prepared remarks. Questions for consideration should be submitted via e-mail to



investors@donegalgroup.com



by 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 10, 2025.







About Donegal Group Inc.







Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).





The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to its agents, customers and employees.







Investor Relations Contact







Karin Daly





Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





Phone: (212) 836-9623





E-mail:



kdaly@equityny.com





