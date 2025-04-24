Donegal Group Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Net Income Growth and Improved Combined Ratio

Donegal Group Inc. reports increased net premiums and net income for Q1 2025, with improved combined ratio and book value per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Donegal Group Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing improvements compared to the same period in 2024. The company reported a 2.2% increase in net premiums earned to $232.7 million, while net income surged to $25.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted Class A share, reflecting a 323.2% rise from the previous year. The combined ratio improved significantly to 91.6%, compared to 102.4% in Q1 2024, largely due to lower core loss ratios and fewer weather-related and large fire losses. While net investment losses were recorded, total revenues increased to $245.2 million. The company is focusing on enhancing profitability through operational discipline while balancing premium growth, particularly in commercial lines, despite experiencing a slight decline in personal lines premiums due to strategic non-renewals and reduced new business activity. The company ended the quarter with a book value per share of $16.24, up from $14.53 a year prior.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 increased significantly to $25.2 million, a 323.2% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

Combined ratio improved to 91.6%, a notable reduction from 102.4% in the prior-year quarter, indicating better underwriting performance.

Annualized return on average equity surged to 17.8%, compared to 4.9% in the same quarter of the previous year, showcasing enhanced profitability.

Book value per share increased to $16.24, up from $14.53 one year prior, indicating growth in shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

Net investment losses of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to net investment gains of $1.7 million in the same quarter of 2024 could indicate volatility in investment performance.

A decline in net premiums written by 1.7% suggests potential challenges in attracting new business, particularly in personal lines, which decreased by 9.9%.

Management acknowledged that growth in personal lines was constrained due to intentional strategies, including the non-renewal of a legacy book of business, which may reflect long-term strategic weaknesses.

FAQ

What were Donegal Group's net premiums earned in Q1 2025?

Net premiums earned increased by 2.2% to $232.7 million in Q1 2025.

How did the combined ratio change for Donegal Group?

The combined ratio improved to 91.6% in Q1 2025, down from 102.4% in Q1 2024.

What was Donegal Group's net income for the first quarter?

Net income for Q1 2025 was $25.2 million, compared to $6.0 million in Q1 2024.

How did investment losses affect Donegal Group's financials?

Donegal Group reported net investment losses of $0.4 million in Q1 2025, down from gains of $1.7 million in Q1 2024.

What is the book value per share for Donegal Group?

The book value per share increased to $16.24 at March 31, 2025, up from $14.53 a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DGICA Insider Trading Activity

$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 104 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 53 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 52 purchases buying 982,448 shares for an estimated $16,164,850 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $1,583,056 .

. KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,480

JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,417,120

DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,209,240 .

. WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $1,092,438 .

. CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $1,070,886 .

. VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,775 shares for an estimated $873,261 .

. DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $561,499 .

. WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $534,045 .

. KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,761 shares for an estimated $405,080 .

. NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,333 shares for an estimated $268,183 .

. DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,670 .

. SEWELL TREZEVANT JR MOORE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $202,310

JON MARSHALL MAHAN sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,866

DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $139,464

BARRY C HUBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $112,169 .

. JACK LEE HESS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $77,975

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MARIETTA, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.







Significant Items for First Quarter of 2025 (all comparisons to first quarter of 2024):









Net premiums earned increased 2.2% to $232.7 million



Net premiums earned increased 2.2% to $232.7 million



Combined ratio of 91.6%, compared to 102.4%



Combined ratio of 91.6%, compared to 102.4%



Net income of $25.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted Class A share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted Class A share



Net income of $25.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted Class A share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted Class A share



Net investment losses (after tax) of $0.4 million, or 1 cent per diluted Class A share, compared to net investment gains (after tax) of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income



Net investment losses (after tax) of $0.4 million, or 1 cent per diluted Class A share, compared to net investment gains (after tax) of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income



Annualized return on average equity of 17.8%, compared to 4.9%



Annualized return on average equity of 17.8%, compared to 4.9%



Book value per share of $16.24 at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.53 at March 31, 2024









Financial Summary

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

























2024





















% Change















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)







































Income Statement Data































Net premiums earned





$





232,702













$





227,749

















2.2





%









Investment income, net









11,984

















10,972

















9.2













Net investment (losses) gains









(471





)













2,113

















NM



2















Total revenues









245,174

















241,141

















1.7













Net income









25,205

















5,956

















323.2













Non-GAAP operating income



1











25,577

















4,286

















496.8













Annualized return on average equity









17.8





%













4.9





%













12.9 pts



















































Per Share Data































Net income – Class A (diluted)





$





0.71













$





0.18

















294.4





%









Net income – Class B









0.65

















0.16

















306.3













Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted)









0.72

















0.13

















453.8













Non-GAAP operating income – Class B









0.66

















0.12

















450.0













Book value









16.24

















14.53

















11.8



















































1



The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).







2



Not meaningful.







Management Commentary







Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., stated, “We are pleased that positive momentum, which began to emerge in the second half of 2024, continued into the first quarter of 2025 with our achievement of record earnings for the second straight quarter. We believe this accomplishment reflects the deliberate actions and strong operational discipline of our team in prioritizing sustained profitability while pursuing targeted premium growth.





“Net premiums earned rose by 2.2% to $232.7 million, while net premiums written



1



declined modestly by 1.7% compared to the prior-year quarter, with that decline primarily due to lower new business volume and planned attrition, offset partially by solid premium rate increases and strong retention of desired risks. We achieved a combined ratio of 91.6% for the first quarter of 2025, marking significant improvement over the 102.4% combined ratio for the prior-year quarter. We attribute the improvement to core loss ratio decreases that resulted from the strategic initiatives and profit improvement plans we implemented over the past several years, coupled with lower-than-average weather-related and large fire losses and a higher level of favorable development of reserves related to prior accident years.





“In our commercial lines business, we are actively promoting our small commercial products and capabilities while actively seeking to grow our middle market business segment. In our personal lines business, our strategic focus remains on maintaining profitability through rate adequacy. Our personal lines growth in the first quarter of 2025 was constrained by two intentional strategies. We limited new business volume and continued the non-renewal of a legacy Maryland book of business. We are taking proactive steps to stabilize personal lines premium level as the year progresses, and we will continue to emphasize higher levels of profitable growth in commercial lines that we believe will lead to long-term success.”





Mr. Burke concluded, “We believe we are well positioned to navigate the evolving insurance landscape, as we continue to enhance and refine our systems and operational capabilities. We are confident in our ability to achieve sustainable excellent financial performance and capitalize on future growth opportunities that will further enhance shareholder value over time.”











Insurance Operations









Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.





















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands)







































Net Premiums Earned































Commercial lines





$





136,216













$





132,092

















3.1





%









Personal lines









96,486

















95,657

















0.9













Total net premiums earned





$





232,702













$





227,749

















2.2





%







































Net Premiums Written































Commercial lines:





























Automobile





$





56,525













$





53,514

















5.6





%









Workers' compensation









28,754

















31,074

















-7.5













Commercial multi-peril









60,790

















57,503

















5.7













Other









14,549

















13,403

















8.6













Total commercial lines









160,618

















155,494

















3.3













Personal lines:





























Automobile









55,192

















61,381

















-10.1













Homeowners









28,788

















31,759

















-9.4













Other









2,494

















2,808

















-11.2













Total personal lines









86,474

















95,948

















-9.9













Total net premiums written





$





247,092













$





251,442

















-1.7





%

















































Net Premiums Written









The 1.7% decrease in net premiums written for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, as shown in the table above, represents the net combination of a 3.3% increase in commercial lines net premiums written and a 9.9% decrease in personal lines net premiums written. The $4.4 million decrease in net premiums written for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 included:









Commercial Lines:



$5.1 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.



Commercial Lines: $5.1 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.





Personal Lines:



$9.5 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition due to lower new business writings and non-renewal actions, offset partially by a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid retention.











Underwriting Performance









We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios



1



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:















Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024





































GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)























Loss ratio - core losses









54.4





%













58.7





%









Loss ratio - weather-related losses









3.7

















4.7













Loss ratio - large fire losses









3.1

















6.6













Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development









-4.5

















-3.7













Loss ratio









56.7

















66.3













Expense ratio









34.6

















35.7













Dividend ratio









0.3

















0.4













Combined ratio









91.6





%













102.4





%































Statutory Combined Ratios























Commercial lines:





















Automobile









91.4





%













99.6





%









Workers' compensation









117.6

















111.2













Commercial multi-peril









90.3

















102.7













Other









80.8

















82.2













Total commercial lines









94.7

















101.6













Personal lines:





















Automobile









85.0

















99.8













Homeowners









83.8

















102.9













Other









56.6

















85.2













Total personal lines









83.6

















100.3













Total lines









90.3





%













101.2





%

















































Loss Ratio









For the first quarter of 2025, the loss ratio decreased to 56.7%, compared to 66.3% for the first quarter of 2024. The core loss ratio, which excludes weather-related losses, large fire losses and net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, was 54.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 58.7% for the first quarter of 2024. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio of 58.3% for the first quarter of 2025 decreased modestly from 59.0% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily as the result of ongoing premium rate increases in all lines except workers’ compensation and reduced exposures in underperforming states and classes of business. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 48.7% for the first quarter of 2025 decreased significantly from 58.1% for the first quarter of 2024, due largely to the favorable impact of ongoing premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment. While we did not see a material impact in the first quarter of 2025, we are monitoring the impact of tariffs and other inflationary factors, which may result in increases in loss costs in future quarters.





Weather-related losses were $8.6 million, or 3.7 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.8 million, or 4.7 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the first quarter of 2024. The weather-related loss ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was modestly lower than our previous five-year first-quarter average of 4.6 percentage points of the loss ratio.





Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.7 million, or 3.3 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was substantially lower than the large fire losses of $15.0 million, or 6.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the first quarter of 2024. We primarily attribute the decrease to lower loss frequency and severity compared to the prior-year quarter. We experienced a $5.3 million decrease in commercial property fire losses and a $2.0 million decrease in homeowner fire losses.





Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $10.5 million decreased the loss ratio for the first quarter of 2025 by 4.5 percentage points, compared to $8.4 million that decreased the loss ratio for the first quarter of 2024 by 3.7 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the personal automobile, commercial automobile and commercial multi-peril lines of business, offset partially by modest unfavorable development in workers’ compensation for the first quarter of 2025.









Expense Ratio









The expense ratio was 34.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 35.7% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in the expense ratio primarily reflected the favorable impact of ongoing expense management initiatives, offset partially by higher underwriting-based incentive costs for agents and employees. The impact from costs that Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocated to our insurance subsidiaries related to its ongoing systems modernization project peaked at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the full year 2024 expense ratio, and we expect that impact to subside gradually over the next several years. Allocated costs related to that project represented approximately 1.2 percentage points of the expense ratio for the first quarter of 2025, and we expect the full year 2025 expense ratio impact will be approximately 1.0 percentage point.







Investment Operations









Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested



95.7



% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at March 31, 2025.

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















Amount













%













Amount













%















(dollars in thousands)









Fixed maturities, at carrying value:





































U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.





































government corporations and agencies





$





176,090

















12.5





%









$





170,423

















12.3





%









Obligations of states and political subdivisions









412,304

















29.3

















409,560

















29.6













Corporate securities









442,275

















31.4

















440,552

















31.8













Mortgage-backed securities









317,236

















22.5

















304,459

















22.0













Allowance for expected credit losses









(1,351





)













-0.1

















(1,388





)













-0.1













Total fixed maturities









1,346,554

















95.6

















1,323,606

















95.6













Equity securities, at fair value









40,206

















2.9

















36,808

















2.6













Short-term investments, at cost









20,622

















1.5

















24,558

















1.8













Total investments





$





1,407,382

















100.0





%









$





1,384,972

















100.0





%













































Average investment yield









3.4





%





















3.3





%

















Average tax-equivalent investment yield









3.5





%





















3.4





%

















Average fixed-maturity duration (years)









5.2

























5.2

































































Net investment income of $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased 9.2% compared to $11.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net investment income reflected an increase in average investment yield and higher average invested assets relative to the prior-year first quarter.





Net investment losses were $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net investment gains of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. We attribute the losses to the decrease in the market value of the equity securities we held at March 31, 2025.





Our book value per share was $16.24 at March 31, 2025, compared to $15.36 at December 31, 2024, with the increase partially related to net income, as well as $6.7 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2025 that increased our book value by $0.19 per share. Consistent with our historical practice, we did not declare any cash dividends in the first quarter of 2025 or 2024.







Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.







Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands)







































Reconciliation of Net Premiums

































Earned to Net Premiums Written































Net premiums earned





$





232,702













$





227,749

















2.2





%









Change in net unearned premiums









14,390

















23,693

















-39.3













Net premiums written





$





247,092













$





251,442

















-1.7





%













































The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to operating income for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)







































Reconciliation of Net Income

































to Non-GAAP Operating Income







































Net income





$





25,205













$





5,956

















323.2





%









Investment losses (gains) (after tax)









372

















(1,670





)













NM













Non-GAAP operating income





$





25,577













$





4,286

















496.8





%















































Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income









































to Non-GAAP Operating Income







































Net income – Class A (diluted)





$





0.71













$





0.18

















294.4





%









Investment losses (gains) (after tax)









0.01

















(0.05





)













NM













Non-GAAP operating income – Class A





$





0.72













$





0.13

















453.8





%













































Net income – Class B





$





0.65













$





0.16

















306.3





%









Investment losses (gains) (after tax)









0.01

















(0.04





)













NM













Non-GAAP operating income – Class B





$





0.66













$





0.12

















450.0





%









































































The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:







the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;



the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;



the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and



the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and



the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.











The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.







Dividend Information







On April 17, 2025, we declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.1825 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.165 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on May 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.







Pre-Recorded Webcast







At approximately 8:30 am EST on Thursday, April 24, 2025, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at



http://investors.donegalgroup.com



. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.







About the Company







Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).





The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to our agents, policyholders and employees.







Safe Harbor







We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs, including due to tariffs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.







Investor Relations Contacts







Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





Phone: (212) 836-9623





E-mail:



kdaly@equityny.com







Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





Phone: (717) 426-1931





E-mail:



investors@donegalgroup.com





















Financial Supplement











Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

































Quarter Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

































Net premiums earned





$





232,702













$





227,749













Investment income, net of expenses









11,984

















10,972













Net investment (losses) gains









(471





)













2,113













Lease income









77

















82













Installment payment fees









882

















225













Total revenues









245,174

















241,141

































Net losses and loss expenses









132,033

















150,896













Amortization of deferred acquisition costs









39,231

















39,602













Other underwriting expenses









41,195

















41,740













Policyholder dividends









760

















1,055













Interest









333

















155













Other expenses, net









461

















445













Total expenses









214,013

















233,893

































Income before income tax expense









31,161

















7,248













Income tax expense









5,956

















1,292

































Net income





$





25,205













$





5,956

































Net income per common share:





















Class A - basic





$





0.72













$





0.18













Class A - diluted





$





0.71













$





0.18













Class B - basic and diluted





$





0.65













$





0.16

































Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data









































Weighted-average number of shares





















outstanding:





















Class A - basic









30,120,649

















27,811,312













Class A - diluted









30,430,042

















27,846,313













Class B - basic and diluted









5,576,775

















5,576,775

































Net premiums written





$





247,092













$





251,442

































Book value per common share





















at end of period





$





16.24













$





14.53

































Annualized operating return on average equity









17.8





%













4.9





%





























Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands)

































March 31,









December 31,

















2025

















2024

















(unaudited)





































ASSETS









Investments:





















Fixed maturities:





















Held to maturity, at amortized cost





$





706,098













$





705,714













Available for sale, at fair value









640,456

















617,892













Equity securities, at fair value









40,206

















36,808













Short-term investments, at cost









20,622

















24,558













Total investments









1,407,382

















1,384,972





















64,315

















52,926













Premiums receivable









193,975

















181,107













Reinsurance receivable









403,382

















420,742













Deferred policy acquisition costs









76,194

















73,347













Prepaid reinsurance premiums









182,860

















176,162













Other assets









40,169

















46,776













Total assets





$





2,368,277













$





2,336,032

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:





















Losses and loss expenses





$





1,092,624













$





1,120,985













Unearned premiums









633,564

















612,476













Borrowings under lines of credit









35,000

















35,000













Other liabilities









22,366

















21,795













Total liabilities









1,783,554

















1,790,256













Stockholders' equity:





















Class A common stock









334

















329













Class B common stock









56

















56













Additional paid-in capital









376,864

















369,680













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(21,472





)













(28,200





)









Retained earnings









270,167

















245,137













Treasury stock









(41,226





)













(41,226





)









Total stockholders' equity









584,723

















545,776













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,368,277













$





2,336,032











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.