Donegal Group Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Net Income Growth and Improved Combined Ratio

Donegal Group Inc. reports increased net premiums and net income for Q1 2025, with improved combined ratio and book value per share.
Donegal Group Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing improvements compared to the same period in 2024. The company reported a 2.2% increase in net premiums earned to $232.7 million, while net income surged to $25.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted Class A share, reflecting a 323.2% rise from the previous year. The combined ratio improved significantly to 91.6%, compared to 102.4% in Q1 2024, largely due to lower core loss ratios and fewer weather-related and large fire losses. While net investment losses were recorded, total revenues increased to $245.2 million. The company is focusing on enhancing profitability through operational discipline while balancing premium growth, particularly in commercial lines, despite experiencing a slight decline in personal lines premiums due to strategic non-renewals and reduced new business activity. The company ended the quarter with a book value per share of $16.24, up from $14.53 a year prior.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 increased significantly to $25.2 million, a 323.2% rise compared to the same period in 2024.
- Combined ratio improved to 91.6%, a notable reduction from 102.4% in the prior-year quarter, indicating better underwriting performance.
- Annualized return on average equity surged to 17.8%, compared to 4.9% in the same quarter of the previous year, showcasing enhanced profitability.
- Book value per share increased to $16.24, up from $14.53 one year prior, indicating growth in shareholder equity.
Potential Negatives
- Net investment losses of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to net investment gains of $1.7 million in the same quarter of 2024 could indicate volatility in investment performance.
- A decline in net premiums written by 1.7% suggests potential challenges in attracting new business, particularly in personal lines, which decreased by 9.9%.
- Management acknowledged that growth in personal lines was constrained due to intentional strategies, including the non-renewal of a legacy book of business, which may reflect long-term strategic weaknesses.
FAQ
What were Donegal Group's net premiums earned in Q1 2025?
Net premiums earned increased by 2.2% to $232.7 million in Q1 2025.
How did the combined ratio change for Donegal Group?
The combined ratio improved to 91.6% in Q1 2025, down from 102.4% in Q1 2024.
What was Donegal Group's net income for the first quarter?
Net income for Q1 2025 was $25.2 million, compared to $6.0 million in Q1 2024.
How did investment losses affect Donegal Group's financials?
Donegal Group reported net investment losses of $0.4 million in Q1 2025, down from gains of $1.7 million in Q1 2024.
What is the book value per share for Donegal Group?
The book value per share increased to $16.24 at March 31, 2025, up from $14.53 a year earlier.
$DGICA Insider Trading Activity
$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 104 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 53 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 52 purchases buying 982,448 shares for an estimated $16,164,850 and 0 sales.
- SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $1,583,056.
- KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,480
- JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,417,120
- DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,209,240.
- WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $1,092,438.
- CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $1,070,886.
- VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,775 shares for an estimated $873,261.
- DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $561,499.
- WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $534,045.
- KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,761 shares for an estimated $405,080.
- NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,333 shares for an estimated $268,183.
- DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,670.
- SEWELL TREZEVANT JR MOORE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $202,310
- JON MARSHALL MAHAN sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,866
- DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $139,464
- BARRY C HUBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $112,169.
- JACK LEE HESS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $77,975
$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 130,489 shares (+124.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,664
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 97,795 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,512,888
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 93,627 shares (+498.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,448,409
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 84,489 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,307,044
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 84,029 shares (+351.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,299,928
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 66,519 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,029,048
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 65,146 shares (+170.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,007,808
Full Release
MARIETTA, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Significant Items for First Quarter of 2025 (all comparisons to first quarter of 2024):
Net premiums earned increased 2.2% to $232.7 million
Combined ratio of 91.6%, compared to 102.4%
Net income of $25.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted Class A share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted Class A share
Net investment losses (after tax) of $0.4 million, or 1 cent per diluted Class A share, compared to net investment gains (after tax) of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income
Annualized return on average equity of 17.8%, compared to 4.9%
Book value per share of $16.24 at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.53 at March 31, 2024
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income Statement Data
Net premiums earned
$
232,702
$
227,749
2.2
%
Investment income, net
11,984
10,972
9.2
Net investment (losses) gains
(471
)
2,113
NM
2
Total revenues
245,174
241,141
1.7
Net income
25,205
5,956
323.2
Non-GAAP operating income
1
25,577
4,286
496.8
Annualized return on average equity
17.8
%
4.9
%
12.9 pts
Per Share Data
Net income – Class A (diluted)
$
0.71
$
0.18
294.4
%
Net income – Class B
0.65
0.16
306.3
Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted)
0.72
0.13
453.8
Non-GAAP operating income – Class B
0.66
0.12
450.0
Book value
16.24
14.53
11.8
1
The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
2
Not meaningful.
Management Commentary
Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., stated, “We are pleased that positive momentum, which began to emerge in the second half of 2024, continued into the first quarter of 2025 with our achievement of record earnings for the second straight quarter. We believe this accomplishment reflects the deliberate actions and strong operational discipline of our team in prioritizing sustained profitability while pursuing targeted premium growth.
“Net premiums earned rose by 2.2% to $232.7 million, while net premiums written
1
declined modestly by 1.7% compared to the prior-year quarter, with that decline primarily due to lower new business volume and planned attrition, offset partially by solid premium rate increases and strong retention of desired risks. We achieved a combined ratio of 91.6% for the first quarter of 2025, marking significant improvement over the 102.4% combined ratio for the prior-year quarter. We attribute the improvement to core loss ratio decreases that resulted from the strategic initiatives and profit improvement plans we implemented over the past several years, coupled with lower-than-average weather-related and large fire losses and a higher level of favorable development of reserves related to prior accident years.
“In our commercial lines business, we are actively promoting our small commercial products and capabilities while actively seeking to grow our middle market business segment. In our personal lines business, our strategic focus remains on maintaining profitability through rate adequacy. Our personal lines growth in the first quarter of 2025 was constrained by two intentional strategies. We limited new business volume and continued the non-renewal of a legacy Maryland book of business. We are taking proactive steps to stabilize personal lines premium level as the year progresses, and we will continue to emphasize higher levels of profitable growth in commercial lines that we believe will lead to long-term success.”
Mr. Burke concluded, “We believe we are well positioned to navigate the evolving insurance landscape, as we continue to enhance and refine our systems and operational capabilities. We are confident in our ability to achieve sustainable excellent financial performance and capitalize on future growth opportunities that will further enhance shareholder value over time.”
Insurance Operations
Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
Net Premiums Earned
Commercial lines
$
136,216
$
132,092
3.1
%
Personal lines
96,486
95,657
0.9
Total net premiums earned
$
232,702
$
227,749
2.2
%
Net Premiums Written
Commercial lines:
Automobile
$
56,525
$
53,514
5.6
%
Workers' compensation
28,754
31,074
-7.5
Commercial multi-peril
60,790
57,503
5.7
Other
14,549
13,403
8.6
Total commercial lines
160,618
155,494
3.3
Personal lines:
Automobile
55,192
61,381
-10.1
Homeowners
28,788
31,759
-9.4
Other
2,494
2,808
-11.2
Total personal lines
86,474
95,948
-9.9
Total net premiums written
$
247,092
$
251,442
-1.7
%
Net Premiums Written
The 1.7% decrease in net premiums written for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, as shown in the table above, represents the net combination of a 3.3% increase in commercial lines net premiums written and a 9.9% decrease in personal lines net premiums written. The $4.4 million decrease in net premiums written for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 included:
Commercial Lines:
$5.1 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.
Personal Lines:
$9.5 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition due to lower new business writings and non-renewal actions, offset partially by a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid retention.
Underwriting Performance
We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios
1
for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)
Loss ratio - core losses
54.4
%
58.7
%
Loss ratio - weather-related losses
3.7
4.7
Loss ratio - large fire losses
3.1
6.6
Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development
-4.5
-3.7
Loss ratio
56.7
66.3
Expense ratio
34.6
35.7
Dividend ratio
0.3
0.4
Combined ratio
91.6
%
102.4
%
Statutory Combined Ratios
Commercial lines:
Automobile
91.4
%
99.6
%
Workers' compensation
117.6
111.2
Commercial multi-peril
90.3
102.7
Other
80.8
82.2
Total commercial lines
94.7
101.6
Personal lines:
Automobile
85.0
99.8
Homeowners
83.8
102.9
Other
56.6
85.2
Total personal lines
83.6
100.3
Total lines
90.3
%
101.2
%
Loss Ratio
For the first quarter of 2025, the loss ratio decreased to 56.7%, compared to 66.3% for the first quarter of 2024. The core loss ratio, which excludes weather-related losses, large fire losses and net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, was 54.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 58.7% for the first quarter of 2024. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio of 58.3% for the first quarter of 2025 decreased modestly from 59.0% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily as the result of ongoing premium rate increases in all lines except workers’ compensation and reduced exposures in underperforming states and classes of business. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 48.7% for the first quarter of 2025 decreased significantly from 58.1% for the first quarter of 2024, due largely to the favorable impact of ongoing premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment. While we did not see a material impact in the first quarter of 2025, we are monitoring the impact of tariffs and other inflationary factors, which may result in increases in loss costs in future quarters.
Weather-related losses were $8.6 million, or 3.7 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.8 million, or 4.7 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the first quarter of 2024. The weather-related loss ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was modestly lower than our previous five-year first-quarter average of 4.6 percentage points of the loss ratio.
Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the first quarter of 2025 were $7.7 million, or 3.3 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was substantially lower than the large fire losses of $15.0 million, or 6.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the first quarter of 2024. We primarily attribute the decrease to lower loss frequency and severity compared to the prior-year quarter. We experienced a $5.3 million decrease in commercial property fire losses and a $2.0 million decrease in homeowner fire losses.
Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $10.5 million decreased the loss ratio for the first quarter of 2025 by 4.5 percentage points, compared to $8.4 million that decreased the loss ratio for the first quarter of 2024 by 3.7 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the personal automobile, commercial automobile and commercial multi-peril lines of business, offset partially by modest unfavorable development in workers’ compensation for the first quarter of 2025.
Expense Ratio
The expense ratio was 34.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 35.7% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in the expense ratio primarily reflected the favorable impact of ongoing expense management initiatives, offset partially by higher underwriting-based incentive costs for agents and employees. The impact from costs that Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocated to our insurance subsidiaries related to its ongoing systems modernization project peaked at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the full year 2024 expense ratio, and we expect that impact to subside gradually over the next several years. Allocated costs related to that project represented approximately 1.2 percentage points of the expense ratio for the first quarter of 2025, and we expect the full year 2025 expense ratio impact will be approximately 1.0 percentage point.
Investment Operations
Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested
95.7
% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at March 31, 2025.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Amount
%
Amount
%
(dollars in thousands)
Fixed maturities, at carrying value:
U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.
government corporations and agencies
$
176,090
12.5
%
$
170,423
12.3
%
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
412,304
29.3
409,560
29.6
Corporate securities
442,275
31.4
440,552
31.8
Mortgage-backed securities
317,236
22.5
304,459
22.0
Allowance for expected credit losses
(1,351
)
-0.1
(1,388
)
-0.1
Total fixed maturities
1,346,554
95.6
1,323,606
95.6
Equity securities, at fair value
40,206
2.9
36,808
2.6
Short-term investments, at cost
20,622
1.5
24,558
1.8
Total investments
$
1,407,382
100.0
%
$
1,384,972
100.0
%
Average investment yield
3.4
%
3.3
%
Average tax-equivalent investment yield
3.5
%
3.4
%
Average fixed-maturity duration (years)
5.2
5.2
Net investment income of $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased 9.2% compared to $11.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net investment income reflected an increase in average investment yield and higher average invested assets relative to the prior-year first quarter.
Net investment losses were $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net investment gains of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. We attribute the losses to the decrease in the market value of the equity securities we held at March 31, 2025.
Our book value per share was $16.24 at March 31, 2025, compared to $15.36 at December 31, 2024, with the increase partially related to net income, as well as $6.7 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2025 that increased our book value by $0.19 per share. Consistent with our historical practice, we did not declare any cash dividends in the first quarter of 2025 or 2024.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.
Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Premiums
Earned to Net Premiums Written
Net premiums earned
$
232,702
$
227,749
2.2
%
Change in net unearned premiums
14,390
23,693
-39.3
Net premiums written
$
247,092
$
251,442
-1.7
%
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to operating income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Income
to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Net income
$
25,205
$
5,956
323.2
%
Investment losses (gains) (after tax)
372
(1,670
)
NM
Non-GAAP operating income
$
25,577
$
4,286
496.8
%
Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income
to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Net income – Class A (diluted)
$
0.71
$
0.18
294.4
%
Investment losses (gains) (after tax)
0.01
(0.05
)
NM
Non-GAAP operating income – Class A
$
0.72
$
0.13
453.8
%
Net income – Class B
$
0.65
$
0.16
306.3
%
Investment losses (gains) (after tax)
0.01
(0.04
)
NM
Non-GAAP operating income – Class B
$
0.66
$
0.12
450.0
%
The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:
the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;
the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and
the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.
The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.
Dividend Information
On April 17, 2025, we declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.1825 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.165 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on May 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.
Pre-Recorded Webcast
At approximately 8:30 am EST on Thursday, April 24, 2025, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at
http://investors.donegalgroup.com
. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.
About the Company
Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).
The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to our agents, policyholders and employees.
Safe Harbor
We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs, including due to tariffs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Investor Relations Contacts
Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail:
kdaly@equityny.com
Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail:
investors@donegalgroup.com
Financial Supplement
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net premiums earned
$
232,702
$
227,749
Investment income, net of expenses
11,984
10,972
Net investment (losses) gains
(471
)
2,113
Lease income
77
82
Installment payment fees
882
225
Total revenues
245,174
241,141
Net losses and loss expenses
132,033
150,896
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
39,231
39,602
Other underwriting expenses
41,195
41,740
Policyholder dividends
760
1,055
Interest
333
155
Other expenses, net
461
445
Total expenses
214,013
233,893
Income before income tax expense
31,161
7,248
Income tax expense
5,956
1,292
Net income
$
25,205
$
5,956
Net income per common share:
Class A - basic
$
0.72
$
0.18
Class A - diluted
$
0.71
$
0.18
Class B - basic and diluted
$
0.65
$
0.16
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data
Weighted-average number of shares
outstanding:
Class A - basic
30,120,649
27,811,312
Class A - diluted
30,430,042
27,846,313
Class B - basic and diluted
5,576,775
5,576,775
Net premiums written
$
247,092
$
251,442
Book value per common share
at end of period
$
16.24
$
14.53
Annualized operating return on average equity
17.8
%
4.9
%
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed maturities:
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
$
706,098
$
705,714
Available for sale, at fair value
640,456
617,892
Equity securities, at fair value
40,206
36,808
Short-term investments, at cost
20,622
24,558
Total investments
1,407,382
1,384,972
64,315
52,926
Premiums receivable
193,975
181,107
Reinsurance receivable
403,382
420,742
Deferred policy acquisition costs
76,194
73,347
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
182,860
176,162
Other assets
40,169
46,776
Total assets
$
2,368,277
$
2,336,032
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Losses and loss expenses
$
1,092,624
$
1,120,985
Unearned premiums
633,564
612,476
Borrowings under lines of credit
35,000
35,000
Other liabilities
22,366
21,795
Total liabilities
1,783,554
1,790,256
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock
334
329
Class B common stock
56
56
Additional paid-in capital
376,864
369,680
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(21,472
)
(28,200
)
Retained earnings
270,167
245,137
Treasury stock
(41,226
)
(41,226
)
Total stockholders' equity
584,723
545,776
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,368,277
$
2,336,032
