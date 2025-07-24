Donegal Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results with Significant Gains in Net Income and Improved Combined Ratio

Donegal Group reported a 306% increase in net income for Q2 2025, with a combined ratio of 97.7%.
Quiver AI Summary
Donegal Group Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, showing a 1.1% decrease in net premiums earned to $231.8 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, while the combined ratio improved to 97.7% from 103.0%. The company experienced significant growth in net income, reaching $16.9 million or $0.46 per diluted Class A share, a substantial increase from $4.2 million or $0.13 per share a year earlier. Additionally, net investment gains increased to $1.5 million, supported by a higher investment income of $12.5 million. Despite some challenges in personal lines, which saw a decrease in premiums, commercial lines performed better with a modest increase. The company's book value per share rose to $16.62, and management highlighted progress in their strategic execution and modernization efforts during the quarter.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased significantly by 306.1% for the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, underscoring improved profitability.
- Annualized return on average equity rose to 11.3%, a substantial increase from 3.4% the previous year, indicating strengthened financial performance.
- The company achieved a combined ratio of 97.7%, a notable improvement from 103.0%, reflecting better underwriting discipline and operational efficiency.
- Book value per share increased to $16.62, up from $14.48 a year earlier, suggesting enhanced shareholder value and financial health.
Potential Negatives
- Net premiums earned decreased by 1.1%, and net premiums written saw a significant decline of 5.4% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in market competitiveness.
- The personal lines segment experienced a notable drop of 15.3% in net premiums written, which may raise concerns about customer retention and overall market performance in that area.
- Despite an improvement in combined ratio to 97.7%, the company is still below the industry standard of 100%, suggesting that profitability may not be fully secured, especially if the current trend of lower new business writings continues.
FAQ
What were Donegal Group's net premiums earned in Q2 2025?
Donegal Group reported net premiums earned of $231.8 million for Q2 2025.
How did net income change in Q2 2025?
Net income increased to $16.9 million, or 46 cents per diluted Class A share, from $4.2 million in Q2 2024.
What is the annualized return on average equity for Q2 2025?
The annualized return on average equity for Q2 2025 was 11.3%, up from 3.4% in Q2 2024.
What was the combined ratio for Donegal Group in Q2 2025?
The combined ratio for Q2 2025 was 97.7%, improving from 103.0% in Q2 2024.
When is Donegal Group's next dividend payment scheduled?
The next dividend payment is scheduled for August 15, 2025, for shareholders on record by August 1, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Receive $DGICA Data Alerts
$DGICA Insider Trading Activity
$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 16 purchases buying 289,249 shares for an estimated $5,318,997 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,123,263.
- WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,107,315.
- SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,000 shares for an estimated $741,703.
- VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,248 shares for an estimated $586,978.
- WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,696 shares for an estimated $563,483.
- KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $535,518
- NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,900 shares for an estimated $507,188.
- JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $476,016
- DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $457,374.
- CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $398,410.
- KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) sold 15,239 shares for an estimated $295,362
- JEFFERY TIM HAY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,136.
- BARRY C HUBER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $182,034
- DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $178,506
- DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $129,455.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 352,627 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,922,068
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 98,675 shares (+399.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,936,990
- KEELEY-TETON ADVISORS, LLC removed 94,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,859,451
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 75,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,481,927
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 59,310 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,164,255
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 53,598 shares (+233.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,052,128
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 48,095 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $944,104
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MARIETTA, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025.
Significant Items for Second Quarter of 2025 (all comparisons to second quarter of 2024):
Net premiums earned decreased 1.1% to $231.8 million
Combined ratio of 97.7%, compared to 103.0%
Net income of $16.9 million, or 46 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to $4.2 million, or 13 cents per diluted Class A share
Net investment gains (after tax) of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to $0.6 million, or 2 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income
Annualized return on average equity of 11.3%, compared to 3.4%
Book value per share of $16.62 at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.48 at June 30, 2024
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income Statement Data
Net premiums earned
$
231,775
$
234,311
-1.1
%
$
464,476
$
462,060
0.5
%
Investment income, net
12,540
11,068
13.3
24,524
22,041
11.3
Net investment gains
1,544
737
109.5
1,073
2,850
-62.4
Total revenues
247,148
246,773
0.2
491,953
487,913
0.8
Net income
16,866
4,153
306.1
42,071
10,108
316.2
Non-GAAP operating income
1
15,647
3,571
338.2
41,224
7,857
424.7
Annualized return on average equity
11.3
%
3.4
%
7.9 pts
14.6
%
4.2
%
10.4 pts
Per Share Data
Net income – Class A (diluted)
$
0.46
$
0.13
253.8
%
$
1.17
$
0.31
277.4
%
Net income – Class B
0.43
0.11
290.9
1.08
0.28
285.7
Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted)
0.43
0.11
290.9
1.14
0.24
375.0
Non-GAAP operating income – Class B
0.40
0.10
300.0
1.06
0.22
381.8
Book value
16.62
14.48
14.8
16.62
14.48
14.8
1
The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
Management Commentary
Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the progress we have made and the results we delivered for both the second quarter and first half of 2025, which we believe reflect the strength of our strategic execution and underwriting discipline. A meaningful improvement in our core loss ratio for both periods underscores our commitment to disciplined risk management and sustainable profitability. As expected, net premiums written
1
declined this quarter, as lower new business writings and planned attrition modestly outpaced ongoing premium rate increases and solid retention levels. As a proactive measure, we intentionally slowed new business writings in our personal lines of business to protect underwriting margins and ensure we remain focused on profitable growth opportunities. We continue to identify and pursue profitable new business opportunities in states and classes that match our objectives.
“We reached a significant milestone in our multi-year systems modernization project with the successful deployment of our final major commercial lines systems release. During the second half of 2025, we will begin to roll out this enhanced platform on a state-by-state basis, enabling us to more effectively target and win key middle market accounts. When the rollout is completed in the first half of 2026, we will be operating on a single modern technology platform for all of our middle market and small business commercial product offerings.
“As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution, organizational alignment and operational excellence to further strengthen our long-term competitive position and enhance value for our stockholders.”
Insurance Operations
Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
Net Premiums Earned
Commercial lines
$
138,527
$
134,489
3.0
%
$
274,743
$
266,581
3.1
%
Personal lines
93,248
99,822
-6.6
189,733
195,479
-2.9
Total net premiums earned
$
231,775
$
234,311
-1.1
%
$
464,476
$
462,060
0.5
%
Net Premiums Written
Commercial lines:
Automobile
$
50,584
$
47,089
7.4
%
$
107,109
$
100,603
6.5
%
Workers' compensation
24,243
27,591
-12.1
52,997
58,665
-9.7
Commercial multi-peril
56,478
55,870
1.1
117,268
113,373
3.4
Other
13,609
11,698
16.3
28,158
25,101
12.2
Total commercial lines
144,914
142,248
1.9
305,532
297,742
2.6
Personal lines:
Automobile
52,741
62,427
-15.5
107,933
123,808
-12.8
Homeowners
33,590
39,608
-15.2
62,378
71,367
-12.6
Other
2,568
2,906
-11.6
5,062
5,714
-11.4
Total personal lines
88,899
104,941
-15.3
175,373
200,889
-12.7
Total net premiums written
$
233,813
$
247,189
-5.4
%
$
480,905
$
498,631
-3.6
%
Net Premiums Written
The 5.4% decrease in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, as shown in the table above, represents the net combination of a 1.9% increase in commercial lines net premiums written and a 15.3% decrease in personal lines net premiums written. The $13.3 million decrease in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 included:
Commercial Lines:
$2.7 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.
Personal Lines:
$16.0 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition due to lower new business writings and non-renewal actions, offset partially by a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid retention.
Underwriting Performance
We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios
1
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)
Loss ratio - core losses
50.1
%
55.0
%
52.1
%
56.8
%
Loss ratio - weather-related losses
11.1
10.6
7.4
7.7
Loss ratio - large fire losses
5.2
5.3
4.3
5.9
Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development
-1.3
-0.3
-2.9
-2.0
Loss ratio
65.1
70.6
60.9
68.4
Expense ratio
32.2
31.9
33.4
33.8
Dividend ratio
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.5
Combined ratio
97.7
%
103.0
%
94.6
%
102.7
%
Statutory Combined Ratios
Commercial lines:
Automobile
97.7
%
93.5
%
94.6
%
96.6
%
Workers' compensation
104.9
117.0
111.3
114.2
Commercial multi-peril
97.5
110.6
93.9
106.7
Other
119.8
94.3
100.6
88.3
Total commercial lines
101.0
104.9
97.8
103.3
Personal lines:
Automobile
79.3
95.6
82.2
97.7
Homeowners
115.1
103.1
99.0
102.7
Other
55.2
104.7
55.9
94.8
Total personal lines
91.7
98.6
87.5
99.4
Total lines
97.4
%
102.2
%
93.9
%
101.7
%
Loss Ratio
For the second quarter of 2025, the loss ratio decreased to 65.1%, compared to 70.6% for the second quarter of 2024. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio, which excludes weather-related losses, large fire losses and net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, of 54.5% for the second quarter of 2025 decreased modestly from 54.8% for the second quarter of 2024. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 43.3% for the second quarter of 2025 decreased from 55.3% for the second quarter of 2024, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment.
Weather-related losses were $25.8 million, or 11.1 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $24.7 million, or 10.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2024. Weather-related loss activity for the second quarter of 2025 was higher than our previous five-year average of $18.9 million, or 9.2 percentage points of the loss ratio, for second-quarter weather-related losses. Atlantic States Insurance Company, our largest insurance subsidiary, incurred $3.0 million in net losses from a catastrophic wind and hail loss event in April 2025, with Donegal Mutual assuming losses that subsidiary incurred from the event in excess of its retention under an intercompany catastrophe reinsurance agreement.
Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million, or 5.2 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was comparable to the large fire losses of $12.5 million, or 5.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2024. We experienced a modest decrease in commercial property fire losses that was partially offset by a modest increase in homeowners fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.
Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years reduced the loss ratio by 1.3 percentage points for the second quarter of 2025 and had virtually no impact for the second quarter of 2024. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the personal automobile and homeowners lines of business, partially offset by adverse development in other commercial lines that we primarily attribute to higher-than-anticipated case reserve development.
Expense Ratio
The expense ratio was 32.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 31.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected higher underwriting-based incentive costs for agents and employees, partially offset by the favorable impact of ongoing expense management initiatives. The impact from costs that Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocated to our insurance subsidiaries related to its ongoing systems modernization project peaked at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the full year 2024 expense ratio, and we expect that impact to subside gradually over the next several years. Allocated costs related to that project represented approximately 1.0 percentage point of the expense ratio for the second quarter of 2025, and we expect the full year 2025 expense ratio impact will also be approximately 1.0 percentage point.
Investment Operations
Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 95.4% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at June 30, 2025.
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Amount
%
Amount
%
(dollars in thousands)
Fixed maturities, at carrying value:
U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.
government corporations and agencies
$
145,585
10.2
%
$
170,423
12.3
%
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
424,010
29.7
409,560
29.6
Corporate securities
441,603
30.9
440,552
31.8
Mortgage-backed securities
353,639
24.7
304,459
22.0
Allowance for expected credit losses
(1,374
)
-0.1
(1,388
)
-0.1
Total fixed maturities
1,363,463
95.4
1,323,606
95.6
Equity securities, at fair value
41,007
2.9
36,808
2.6
Short-term investments, at cost
24,764
1.7
24,558
1.8
Total investments
$
1,429,234
100.0
%
$
1,384,972
100.0
%
Average investment yield
3.5
%
3.3
%
Average tax-equivalent investment yield
3.6
%
3.4
%
Average fixed-maturity duration (years)
5.2
5.2
Net investment income of $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased 13.3% compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average investment yield relative to the prior-year second quarter.
Net investment gains of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2025, offset partially by net realized investment losses on the sale of available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities. Net investment gains of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2024.
Our book value per share was $16.62 at June 30, 2025, compared to $15.36 at December 31, 2024, with the increase related to net income as well as $10.7 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2025 that increased our book value by $0.31 per share, offset partially by cash dividends declared.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures
We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.
Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Premiums
Earned to Net Premiums Written
Net premiums earned
$
231,775
$
234,311
-1.1
%
$
464,476
$
462,060
0.5
%
Change in net unearned premiums
2,038
12,878
-84.2
16,429
36,571
-55.1
Net premiums written
$
233,813
$
247,189
-5.4
%
$
480,905
$
498,631
-3.6
%
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to operating income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Income
to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Net income
$
16,866
$
4,153
306.1
%
$
42,071
$
10,108
316.2
%
Investment gains (after tax)
(1,219
)
(582
)
109.5
(847
)
(2,251
)
-62.4
Non-GAAP operating income
$
15,647
$
3,571
338.2
%
$
41,224
$
7,857
424.7
%
Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income
to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Net income – Class A (diluted)
$
0.46
$
0.13
253.8
%
$
1.17
$
0.31
277.4
%
Investment gains (after tax)
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
50.0
(0.03
)
(0.07
)
-57.1
Non-GAAP operating income – Class A
$
0.43
$
0.11
290.9
%
$
1.14
$
0.24
375.0
%
Net income – Class B
$
0.43
$
0.11
290.9
%
$
1.08
$
0.28
285.7
%
Investment gains (after tax)
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
200.0
(0.02
)
(0.06
)
-66.7
Non-GAAP operating income – Class B
$
0.40
$
0.10
300.0
%
$
1.06
$
0.22
381.8
%
The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:
the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;
the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and
the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.
The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.
Dividend Information
On July 17, 2025, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.165 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2025.
Pre-Recorded Webcast
At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at
http://investors.donegalgroup.com
. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.
About the Company
Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).
The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to our agents, policyholders and employees.
Safe Harbor
We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs, including due to tariffs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Investor Relations Contacts
Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail:
kdaly@theequitygroup.com
Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail:
investors@donegalgroup.com
Financial Supplement
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net premiums earned
$
231,775
$
234,311
Investment income, net of expenses
12,540
11,068
Net investment gains
1,544
737
Lease income
76
78
Installment payment fees
844
579
Other income, net
369
-
Total revenues
247,148
246,773
Net losses and loss expenses
150,917
165,360
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
39,501
40,656
Other underwriting expenses
35,150
34,037
Policyholder dividends
819
1,187
Interest
337
155
Other expenses, net
-
365
Total expenses
226,724
241,760
Income before income tax expense
20,424
5,013
Income tax expense
3,558
860
Net income
$
16,866
$
4,153
Net income per common share:
Class A - basic
$
0.47
$
0.13
Class A - diluted
$
0.46
$
0.13
Class B - basic and diluted
$
0.43
$
0.11
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data
Weighted-average number of shares
outstanding:
Class A - basic
30,678,158
27,844,811
Class A - diluted
31,336,862
27,844,903
Class B - basic and diluted
5,576,775
5,576,775
Net premiums written
$
233,813
$
247,189
Book value per common share
at end of period
$
16.62
$
14.48
Annualized operating return on average equity
11.3
%
3.4
%
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net premiums earned
$
464,476
$
462,060
Investment income, net of expenses
24,524
22,041
Net investment gains
1,073
2,850
Lease income
153
159
Installment payment fees
1,727
803
Total revenues
491,953
487,913
Net losses and loss expenses
282,950
316,257
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
78,732
80,258
Other underwriting expenses
76,345
75,777
Policyholder dividends
1,578
2,241
Interest
670
309
Other expenses, net
93
810
Total expenses
440,368
475,652
Income before income tax expense
51,585
12,261
Income tax expense
9,514
2,153
Net income
$
42,071
$
10,108
Net income per common share:
Class A - basic
$
1.19
$
0.31
Class A - diluted
$
1.17
$
0.31
Class B - basic and diluted
$
1.08
$
0.28
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data
Weighted-average number of shares
outstanding:
Class A - basic
30,400,944
27,828,062
Class A - diluted
30,884,992
27,845,608
Class B - basic and diluted
5,576,775
5,576,775
Net premiums written
$
480,905
$
498,631
Book value per common share
at end of period
$
16.62
$
14.48
Annualized operating return on average equity
14.6
%
4.2
%
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed maturities:
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
$
737,356
$
705,714
Available for sale, at fair value
626,107
617,892
Equity securities, at fair value
41,007
36,808
Short-term investments, at cost
24,764
24,558
Total investments
1,429,234
1,384,972
57,437
52,926
Premiums receivable
198,885
181,107
Reinsurance receivable
411,125
420,742
Deferred policy acquisition costs
76,620
73,347
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
182,795
176,162
Other assets
51,739
46,776
Total assets
$
2,407,835
$
2,336,032
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Losses and loss expenses
$
1,117,010
$
1,120,985
Unearned premiums
635,538
612,476
Borrowings under lines of credit
35,000
35,000
Other liabilities
14,618
21,795
Total liabilities
1,802,166
1,790,256
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock
339
329
Class B common stock
56
56
Additional paid-in capital
383,546
369,680
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,517
)
(28,200
)
Retained earnings
280,471
245,137
Treasury stock
(41,226
)
(41,226
)
Total stockholders' equity
605,669
545,776
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,407,835
$
2,336,032
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.