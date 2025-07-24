Donegal Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results with Significant Gains in Net Income and Improved Combined Ratio

Donegal Group reported a 306% increase in net income for Q2 2025, with a combined ratio of 97.7%.

Donegal Group Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, showing a 1.1% decrease in net premiums earned to $231.8 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, while the combined ratio improved to 97.7% from 103.0%. The company experienced significant growth in net income, reaching $16.9 million or $0.46 per diluted Class A share, a substantial increase from $4.2 million or $0.13 per share a year earlier. Additionally, net investment gains increased to $1.5 million, supported by a higher investment income of $12.5 million. Despite some challenges in personal lines, which saw a decrease in premiums, commercial lines performed better with a modest increase. The company's book value per share rose to $16.62, and management highlighted progress in their strategic execution and modernization efforts during the quarter.

Potential Positives

Net income increased significantly by 306.1% for the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, underscoring improved profitability.

Annualized return on average equity rose to 11.3%, a substantial increase from 3.4% the previous year, indicating strengthened financial performance.

The company achieved a combined ratio of 97.7%, a notable improvement from 103.0%, reflecting better underwriting discipline and operational efficiency.

Book value per share increased to $16.62, up from $14.48 a year earlier, suggesting enhanced shareholder value and financial health.

Potential Negatives

Net premiums earned decreased by 1.1%, and net premiums written saw a significant decline of 5.4% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in market competitiveness.

The personal lines segment experienced a notable drop of 15.3% in net premiums written, which may raise concerns about customer retention and overall market performance in that area.

Despite an improvement in combined ratio to 97.7%, the company is still below the industry standard of 100%, suggesting that profitability may not be fully secured, especially if the current trend of lower new business writings continues.

FAQ

What were Donegal Group's net premiums earned in Q2 2025?

Donegal Group reported net premiums earned of $231.8 million for Q2 2025.

How did net income change in Q2 2025?

Net income increased to $16.9 million, or 46 cents per diluted Class A share, from $4.2 million in Q2 2024.

What is the annualized return on average equity for Q2 2025?

The annualized return on average equity for Q2 2025 was 11.3%, up from 3.4% in Q2 2024.

What was the combined ratio for Donegal Group in Q2 2025?

The combined ratio for Q2 2025 was 97.7%, improving from 103.0% in Q2 2024.

When is Donegal Group's next dividend payment scheduled?

The next dividend payment is scheduled for August 15, 2025, for shareholders on record by August 1, 2025.

$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 16 purchases buying 289,249 shares for an estimated $5,318,997 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,123,263 .

. WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,107,315 .

. SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,000 shares for an estimated $741,703 .

. VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,248 shares for an estimated $586,978 .

. WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,696 shares for an estimated $563,483 .

. KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $535,518

NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,900 shares for an estimated $507,188 .

. JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $476,016

DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $457,374 .

. CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $398,410 .

. KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) sold 15,239 shares for an estimated $295,362

JEFFERY TIM HAY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,136 .

. BARRY C HUBER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $182,034

DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $178,506

DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $129,455.

$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARIETTA, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025.







Significant Items for Second Quarter of 2025 (all comparisons to second quarter of 2024):









Financial Summary

















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















% Change

















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)































































Income Statement Data























































Net premiums earned





$





231,775













$





234,311

















-1.1





%









$





464,476













$





462,060

















0.5





%









Investment income, net









12,540

















11,068

















13.3

















24,524

















22,041

















11.3













Net investment gains









1,544

















737

















109.5

















1,073

















2,850

















-62.4













Total revenues









247,148

















246,773

















0.2

















491,953

















487,913

















0.8













Net income









16,866

















4,153

















306.1

















42,071

















10,108

















316.2













Non-GAAP operating income



1











15,647

















3,571

















338.2

















41,224

















7,857

















424.7













Annualized return on average equity









11.3





%













3.4





%









7.9 pts













14.6





%













4.2





%









10.4 pts































































Per Share Data























































Net income – Class A (diluted)





$





0.46













$





0.13

















253.8





%









$





1.17













$





0.31

















277.4





%









Net income – Class B









0.43

















0.11

















290.9

















1.08

















0.28

















285.7













Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted)









0.43

















0.11

















290.9

















1.14

















0.24

















375.0













Non-GAAP operating income – Class B









0.40

















0.10

















300.0

















1.06

















0.22

















381.8













Book value









16.62

















14.48

















14.8

















16.62

















14.48

















14.8























































































































Management Commentary







Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the progress we have made and the results we delivered for both the second quarter and first half of 2025, which we believe reflect the strength of our strategic execution and underwriting discipline. A meaningful improvement in our core loss ratio for both periods underscores our commitment to disciplined risk management and sustainable profitability. As expected, net premiums written



1



declined this quarter, as lower new business writings and planned attrition modestly outpaced ongoing premium rate increases and solid retention levels. As a proactive measure, we intentionally slowed new business writings in our personal lines of business to protect underwriting margins and ensure we remain focused on profitable growth opportunities. We continue to identify and pursue profitable new business opportunities in states and classes that match our objectives.





“We reached a significant milestone in our multi-year systems modernization project with the successful deployment of our final major commercial lines systems release. During the second half of 2025, we will begin to roll out this enhanced platform on a state-by-state basis, enabling us to more effectively target and win key middle market accounts. When the rollout is completed in the first half of 2026, we will be operating on a single modern technology platform for all of our middle market and small business commercial product offerings.





“As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution, organizational alignment and operational excellence to further strengthen our long-term competitive position and enhance value for our stockholders.”







Insurance Operations









Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















% Change

















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands)































































Net Premiums Earned























































Commercial lines





$





138,527













$





134,489

















3.0





%









$





274,743













$





266,581

















3.1





%









Personal lines









93,248

















99,822

















-6.6

















189,733

















195,479

















-2.9













Total net premiums earned





$





231,775













$





234,311

















-1.1





%









$





464,476













$





462,060

















0.5





%































































Net Premiums Written























































Commercial lines:





















































Automobile





$





50,584













$





47,089

















7.4





%









$





107,109













$





100,603

















6.5





%









Workers' compensation









24,243

















27,591

















-12.1

















52,997

















58,665

















-9.7













Commercial multi-peril









56,478

















55,870

















1.1

















117,268

















113,373

















3.4













Other









13,609

















11,698

















16.3

















28,158

















25,101

















12.2













Total commercial lines









144,914

















142,248

















1.9

















305,532

















297,742

















2.6













Personal lines:





















































Automobile









52,741

















62,427

















-15.5

















107,933

















123,808

















-12.8













Homeowners









33,590

















39,608

















-15.2

















62,378

















71,367

















-12.6













Other









2,568

















2,906

















-11.6

















5,062

















5,714

















-11.4













Total personal lines









88,899

















104,941

















-15.3

















175,373

















200,889

















-12.7













Total net premiums written





$





233,813













$





247,189

















-5.4





%









$





480,905













$





498,631

















-3.6





%





















































































































Net Premiums Written









The 5.4% decrease in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, as shown in the table above, represents the net combination of a 1.9% increase in commercial lines net premiums written and a 15.3% decrease in personal lines net premiums written. The $13.3 million decrease in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 included:









Commercial Lines:



$2.7 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.



Commercial Lines: $2.7 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.





Personal Lines:



$16.0 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition due to lower new business writings and non-renewal actions, offset partially by a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid retention.











Underwriting Performance









We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios



1



for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30













June 30





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)







































Loss ratio - core losses









50.1





%













55.0





%













52.1





%













56.8





%









Loss ratio - weather-related losses









11.1

















10.6

















7.4

















7.7













Loss ratio - large fire losses









5.2

















5.3

















4.3

















5.9













Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development









-1.3

















-0.3

















-2.9

















-2.0













Loss ratio









65.1

















70.6

















60.9

















68.4













Expense ratio









32.2

















31.9

















33.4

















33.8













Dividend ratio









0.4

















0.5

















0.3

















0.5













Combined ratio









97.7





%













103.0





%













94.6





%













102.7





%















































Statutory Combined Ratios







































Commercial lines:





































Automobile









97.7





%













93.5





%













94.6





%













96.6





%









Workers' compensation









104.9

















117.0

















111.3

















114.2













Commercial multi-peril









97.5

















110.6

















93.9

















106.7













Other









119.8

















94.3

















100.6

















88.3













Total commercial lines









101.0

















104.9

















97.8

















103.3













Personal lines:





































Automobile









79.3

















95.6

















82.2

















97.7













Homeowners









115.1

















103.1

















99.0

















102.7













Other









55.2

















104.7

















55.9

















94.8













Total personal lines









91.7

















98.6

















87.5

















99.4













Total lines









97.4





%













102.2





%













93.9





%













101.7





%





















































































Loss Ratio









For the second quarter of 2025, the loss ratio decreased to 65.1%, compared to 70.6% for the second quarter of 2024. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio, which excludes weather-related losses, large fire losses and net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, of 54.5% for the second quarter of 2025 decreased modestly from 54.8% for the second quarter of 2024. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 43.3% for the second quarter of 2025 decreased from 55.3% for the second quarter of 2024, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment.





Weather-related losses were $25.8 million, or 11.1 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $24.7 million, or 10.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2024. Weather-related loss activity for the second quarter of 2025 was higher than our previous five-year average of $18.9 million, or 9.2 percentage points of the loss ratio, for second-quarter weather-related losses. Atlantic States Insurance Company, our largest insurance subsidiary, incurred $3.0 million in net losses from a catastrophic wind and hail loss event in April 2025, with Donegal Mutual assuming losses that subsidiary incurred from the event in excess of its retention under an intercompany catastrophe reinsurance agreement.





Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million, or 5.2 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was comparable to the large fire losses of $12.5 million, or 5.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2024. We experienced a modest decrease in commercial property fire losses that was partially offset by a modest increase in homeowners fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.





Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years reduced the loss ratio by 1.3 percentage points for the second quarter of 2025 and had virtually no impact for the second quarter of 2024. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the personal automobile and homeowners lines of business, partially offset by adverse development in other commercial lines that we primarily attribute to higher-than-anticipated case reserve development.









Expense Ratio









The expense ratio was 32.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 31.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected higher underwriting-based incentive costs for agents and employees, partially offset by the favorable impact of ongoing expense management initiatives. The impact from costs that Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocated to our insurance subsidiaries related to its ongoing systems modernization project peaked at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the full year 2024 expense ratio, and we expect that impact to subside gradually over the next several years. Allocated costs related to that project represented approximately 1.0 percentage point of the expense ratio for the second quarter of 2025, and we expect the full year 2025 expense ratio impact will also be approximately 1.0 percentage point.







Investment Operations









Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 95.4% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at June 30, 2025.

















June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024

















Amount













%













Amount













%















(dollars in thousands)









Fixed maturities, at carrying value:





































U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.

































government corporations and agencies





$





145,585

















10.2





%









$





170,423

















12.3





%









Obligations of states and political subdivisions









424,010

















29.7

















409,560

















29.6













Corporate securities









441,603

















30.9

















440,552

















31.8













Mortgage-backed securities









353,639

















24.7

















304,459

















22.0













Allowance for expected credit losses









(1,374





)













-0.1

















(1,388





)













-0.1













Total fixed maturities









1,363,463

















95.4

















1,323,606

















95.6













Equity securities, at fair value









41,007

















2.9

















36,808

















2.6













Short-term investments, at cost









24,764

















1.7

















24,558

















1.8













Total investments





$





1,429,234

















100.0





%









$





1,384,972









100.0





%













































Average investment yield









3.5





%





















3.3





%

















Average tax-equivalent investment yield









3.6





%





















3.4





%

















Average fixed-maturity duration (years)









5.2

























5.2





























































































Net investment income of $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased 13.3% compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average investment yield relative to the prior-year second quarter.





Net investment gains of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2025, offset partially by net realized investment losses on the sale of available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities. Net investment gains of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2024.





Our book value per share was $16.62 at June 30, 2025, compared to $15.36 at December 31, 2024, with the increase related to net income as well as $10.7 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2025 that increased our book value by $0.31 per share, offset partially by cash dividends declared.







Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial





Measures









We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.







Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















% Change

















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands)































































Reconciliation of Net Premiums

























































Earned to Net Premiums Written























































Net premiums earned





$





231,775













$





234,311

















-1.1





%









$





464,476













$





462,060

















0.5





%









Change in net unearned premiums









2,038

















12,878

















-84.2

















16,429

















36,571

















-55.1













Net premiums written





$





233,813













$





247,189

















-5.4





%









$





480,905













$





498,631

















-3.6





%

















































































































The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to operating income for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















% Change

















2025





















2024

















% Change















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)































































Reconciliation of Net Income

























































to Non-GAAP Operating Income























































Net income





$





16,866













$





4,153

















306.1





%









$





42,071













$





10,108

















316.2





%









Investment gains (after tax)









(1,219





)













(582





)













109.5

















(847





)













(2,251





)













-62.4













Non-GAAP operating income





$





15,647













$





3,571

















338.2





%









$





41,224













$





7,857

















424.7





%































































Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income

























































to Non-GAAP Operating Income























































Net income – Class A (diluted)





$





0.46













$





0.13

















253.8





%









$





1.17













$





0.31

















277.4





%









Investment gains (after tax)









(0.03





)













(0.02





)













50.0

















(0.03





)













(0.07





)













-57.1













Non-GAAP operating income – Class A





$





0.43













$





0.11

















290.9





%









$





1.14













$





0.24

















375.0





%





























































Net income – Class B





$





0.43













$





0.11

















290.9





%









$





1.08













$





0.28

















285.7





%









Investment gains (after tax)









(0.03





)













(0.01





)













200.0

















(0.02





)













(0.06





)













-66.7













Non-GAAP operating income – Class B





$





0.40













$





0.10

















300.0





%









$





1.06













$





0.22

















381.8





%

















































































































The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:







the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;



the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;



the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and





the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.











the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and





The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.







Dividend Information







On July 17, 2025, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.165 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2025.







Pre-Recorded Webcast







At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at



http://investors.donegalgroup.com



. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.







About the Company







Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).





The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to our agents, policyholders and employees.







Safe Harbor







We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs, including due to tariffs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.







Investor Relations Contacts







Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





Phone: (212) 836-9623





E-mail:



kdaly@theequitygroup.com







Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





Phone: (717) 426-1931





E-mail:



investors@donegalgroup.com









Financial Supplement











Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

































Quarter Ended June 30,

















2025

















2024

































Net premiums earned





$





231,775













$





234,311













Investment income, net of expenses









12,540

















11,068













Net investment gains









1,544

















737













Lease income









76

















78













Installment payment fees









844

















579













Other income, net









369

















-













Total revenues









247,148

















246,773

































Net losses and loss expenses









150,917

















165,360













Amortization of deferred acquisition costs









39,501

















40,656













Other underwriting expenses









35,150

















34,037













Policyholder dividends









819

















1,187













Interest









337

















155













Other expenses, net









-

















365













Total expenses









226,724

















241,760

































Income before income tax expense









20,424

















5,013













Income tax expense









3,558

















860

































Net income





$





16,866













$





4,153

































Net income per common share:





















Class A - basic





$





0.47













$





0.13













Class A - diluted





$





0.46













$





0.13













Class B - basic and diluted





$





0.43













$





0.11

































Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data









































Weighted-average number of shares





















outstanding:





















Class A - basic









30,678,158

















27,844,811













Class A - diluted









31,336,862

















27,844,903













Class B - basic and diluted









5,576,775

















5,576,775

































Net premiums written





$





233,813













$





247,189

































Book value per common share





















at end of period





$





16.62













$





14.48

































Annualized operating return on average equity









11.3





%













3.4





%





























Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

































Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025

















2024

































Net premiums earned





$





464,476













$





462,060













Investment income, net of expenses









24,524

















22,041













Net investment gains









1,073

















2,850













Lease income









153

















159













Installment payment fees









1,727

















803













Total revenues









491,953

















487,913

































Net losses and loss expenses









282,950

















316,257













Amortization of deferred acquisition costs









78,732

















80,258













Other underwriting expenses









76,345

















75,777













Policyholder dividends









1,578

















2,241













Interest









670

















309













Other expenses, net









93

















810













Total expenses









440,368

















475,652

































Income before income tax expense









51,585

















12,261













Income tax expense









9,514

















2,153

































Net income





$





42,071













$





10,108

































Net income per common share:





















Class A - basic





$





1.19













$





0.31













Class A - diluted





$





1.17













$





0.31













Class B - basic and diluted





$





1.08













$





0.28

































Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data









































Weighted-average number of shares





















outstanding:





















Class A - basic









30,400,944

















27,828,062













Class A - diluted









30,884,992

















27,845,608













Class B - basic and diluted









5,576,775

















5,576,775

































Net premiums written





$





480,905













$





498,631

































Book value per common share





















at end of period





$





16.62













$





14.48

































Annualized operating return on average equity









14.6





%













4.2





%





























Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands)

































June 30,









December 31,

















2025

















2024

















(unaudited)





































ASSETS









Investments:





















Fixed maturities:





















Held to maturity, at amortized cost





$





737,356













$





705,714













Available for sale, at fair value









626,107

















617,892













Equity securities, at fair value









41,007

















36,808













Short-term investments, at cost









24,764

















24,558













Total investments









1,429,234

















1,384,972





















57,437

















52,926













Premiums receivable









198,885

















181,107













Reinsurance receivable









411,125

















420,742













Deferred policy acquisition costs









76,620

















73,347













Prepaid reinsurance premiums









182,795

















176,162













Other assets









51,739

















46,776













Total assets





$





2,407,835













$





2,336,032

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:





















Losses and loss expenses





$





1,117,010













$





1,120,985













Unearned premiums









635,538

















612,476













Borrowings under lines of credit









35,000

















35,000













Other liabilities









14,618

















21,795













Total liabilities









1,802,166

















1,790,256













Stockholders' equity:





















Class A common stock









339

















329













Class B common stock









56

















56













Additional paid-in capital









383,546

















369,680













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(17,517





)













(28,200





)









Retained earnings









280,471

















245,137













Treasury stock









(41,226





)













(41,226





)









Total stockholders' equity









605,669

















545,776













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,407,835













$





2,336,032











