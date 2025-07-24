Donegal Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results with Significant Gains in Net Income and Improved Combined Ratio

Stocks
Donegal Group reported a 306% increase in net income for Q2 2025, with a combined ratio of 97.7%.

Donegal Group Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, showing a 1.1% decrease in net premiums earned to $231.8 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, while the combined ratio improved to 97.7% from 103.0%. The company experienced significant growth in net income, reaching $16.9 million or $0.46 per diluted Class A share, a substantial increase from $4.2 million or $0.13 per share a year earlier. Additionally, net investment gains increased to $1.5 million, supported by a higher investment income of $12.5 million. Despite some challenges in personal lines, which saw a decrease in premiums, commercial lines performed better with a modest increase. The company's book value per share rose to $16.62, and management highlighted progress in their strategic execution and modernization efforts during the quarter.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased significantly by 306.1% for the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, underscoring improved profitability.
  • Annualized return on average equity rose to 11.3%, a substantial increase from 3.4% the previous year, indicating strengthened financial performance.
  • The company achieved a combined ratio of 97.7%, a notable improvement from 103.0%, reflecting better underwriting discipline and operational efficiency.
  • Book value per share increased to $16.62, up from $14.48 a year earlier, suggesting enhanced shareholder value and financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • Net premiums earned decreased by 1.1%, and net premiums written saw a significant decline of 5.4% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in market competitiveness.
  • The personal lines segment experienced a notable drop of 15.3% in net premiums written, which may raise concerns about customer retention and overall market performance in that area.
  • Despite an improvement in combined ratio to 97.7%, the company is still below the industry standard of 100%, suggesting that profitability may not be fully secured, especially if the current trend of lower new business writings continues.

FAQ

What were Donegal Group's net premiums earned in Q2 2025?

Donegal Group reported net premiums earned of $231.8 million for Q2 2025.

How did net income change in Q2 2025?

Net income increased to $16.9 million, or 46 cents per diluted Class A share, from $4.2 million in Q2 2024.

What is the annualized return on average equity for Q2 2025?

The annualized return on average equity for Q2 2025 was 11.3%, up from 3.4% in Q2 2024.

What was the combined ratio for Donegal Group in Q2 2025?

The combined ratio for Q2 2025 was 97.7%, improving from 103.0% in Q2 2024.

When is Donegal Group's next dividend payment scheduled?

The next dividend payment is scheduled for August 15, 2025, for shareholders on record by August 1, 2025.

Full Release



MARIETTA, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025.




Significant Items for Second Quarter of 2025 (all comparisons to second quarter of 2024):




  • Net premiums earned decreased 1.1% to $231.8 million


  • Combined ratio of 97.7%, compared to 103.0%


  • Net income of $16.9 million, or 46 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to $4.2 million, or 13 cents per diluted Class A share


  • Net investment gains (after tax) of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to $0.6 million, or 2 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income


  • Annualized return on average equity of 11.3%, compared to 3.4%


  • Book value per share of $16.62 at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.48 at June 30, 2024




Financial Summary

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



% Change



2025




2024



% Change


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)














Income Statement Data











Net premiums earned
$
231,775


$
234,311



-1.1
%

$
464,476


$
462,060



0.5
%

Investment income, net

12,540



11,068



13.3



24,524



22,041



11.3

Net investment gains

1,544



737



109.5



1,073



2,850



-62.4

Total revenues

247,148



246,773



0.2



491,953



487,913



0.8

Net income

16,866



4,153



306.1



42,071



10,108



316.2

Non-GAAP operating income

1

15,647



3,571



338.2



41,224



7,857



424.7

Annualized return on average equity

11.3
%


3.4
%

7.9 pts


14.6
%


4.2
%

10.4 pts














Per Share Data











Net income – Class A (diluted)
$
0.46


$
0.13



253.8
%

$
1.17


$
0.31



277.4
%

Net income – Class B

0.43



0.11



290.9



1.08



0.28



285.7

Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted)

0.43



0.11



290.9



1.14



0.24



375.0

Non-GAAP operating income – Class B

0.40



0.10



300.0



1.06



0.22



381.8

Book value

16.62



14.48



14.8



16.62



14.48



14.8



























1

The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).




Management Commentary



Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the progress we have made and the results we delivered for both the second quarter and first half of 2025, which we believe reflect the strength of our strategic execution and underwriting discipline. A meaningful improvement in our core loss ratio for both periods underscores our commitment to disciplined risk management and sustainable profitability. As expected, net premiums written

1

declined this quarter, as lower new business writings and planned attrition modestly outpaced ongoing premium rate increases and solid retention levels. As a proactive measure, we intentionally slowed new business writings in our personal lines of business to protect underwriting margins and ensure we remain focused on profitable growth opportunities. We continue to identify and pursue profitable new business opportunities in states and classes that match our objectives.



“We reached a significant milestone in our multi-year systems modernization project with the successful deployment of our final major commercial lines systems release. During the second half of 2025, we will begin to roll out this enhanced platform on a state-by-state basis, enabling us to more effectively target and win key middle market accounts. When the rollout is completed in the first half of 2026, we will be operating on a single modern technology platform for all of our middle market and small business commercial product offerings.



“As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution, organizational alignment and operational excellence to further strengthen our long-term competitive position and enhance value for our stockholders.”




Insurance Operations




Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



% Change



2025




2024



% Change


(dollars in thousands)














Net Premiums Earned











Commercial lines
$
138,527


$
134,489



3.0
%

$
274,743


$
266,581



3.1
%

Personal lines

93,248



99,822



-6.6



189,733



195,479



-2.9

Total net premiums earned
$
231,775


$
234,311



-1.1
%

$
464,476


$
462,060



0.5
%














Net Premiums Written











Commercial lines:











Automobile
$
50,584


$
47,089



7.4
%

$
107,109


$
100,603



6.5
%

Workers' compensation

24,243



27,591



-12.1



52,997



58,665



-9.7

Commercial multi-peril

56,478



55,870



1.1



117,268



113,373



3.4

Other

13,609



11,698



16.3



28,158



25,101



12.2

Total commercial lines

144,914



142,248



1.9



305,532



297,742



2.6

Personal lines:











Automobile

52,741



62,427



-15.5



107,933



123,808



-12.8

Homeowners

33,590



39,608



-15.2



62,378



71,367



-12.6

Other

2,568



2,906



-11.6



5,062



5,714



-11.4

Total personal lines

88,899



104,941



-15.3



175,373



200,889



-12.7

Total net premiums written
$
233,813


$
247,189



-5.4
%

$
480,905


$
498,631



-3.6
%




























Net Premiums Written




The 5.4% decrease in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, as shown in the table above, represents the net combination of a 1.9% increase in commercial lines net premiums written and a 15.3% decrease in personal lines net premiums written. The $13.3 million decrease in net premiums written for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 included:





  • Commercial Lines:

    $2.7 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by lower new business writings.



  • Personal Lines:

    $16.0 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition due to lower new business writings and non-renewal actions, offset partially by a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid retention.





Underwriting Performance




We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios

1

for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30




2025




2024




2025




2024










GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)







Loss ratio - core losses

50.1
%


55.0
%


52.1
%


56.8
%

Loss ratio - weather-related losses

11.1



10.6



7.4



7.7

Loss ratio - large fire losses

5.2



5.3



4.3



5.9

Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development

-1.3



-0.3



-2.9



-2.0

Loss ratio

65.1



70.6



60.9



68.4

Expense ratio

32.2



31.9



33.4



33.8

Dividend ratio

0.4



0.5



0.3



0.5

Combined ratio

97.7
%


103.0
%


94.6
%


102.7
%










Statutory Combined Ratios







Commercial lines:







Automobile

97.7
%


93.5
%


94.6
%


96.6
%

Workers' compensation

104.9



117.0



111.3



114.2

Commercial multi-peril

97.5



110.6



93.9



106.7

Other

119.8



94.3



100.6



88.3

Total commercial lines

101.0



104.9



97.8



103.3

Personal lines:







Automobile

79.3



95.6



82.2



97.7

Homeowners

115.1



103.1



99.0



102.7

Other

55.2



104.7



55.9



94.8

Total personal lines

91.7



98.6



87.5



99.4

Total lines

97.4
%


102.2
%


93.9
%


101.7
%




















Loss Ratio




For the second quarter of 2025, the loss ratio decreased to 65.1%, compared to 70.6% for the second quarter of 2024. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio, which excludes weather-related losses, large fire losses and net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, of 54.5% for the second quarter of 2025 decreased modestly from 54.8% for the second quarter of 2024. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 43.3% for the second quarter of 2025 decreased from 55.3% for the second quarter of 2024, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment.



Weather-related losses were $25.8 million, or 11.1 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $24.7 million, or 10.6 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2024. Weather-related loss activity for the second quarter of 2025 was higher than our previous five-year average of $18.9 million, or 9.2 percentage points of the loss ratio, for second-quarter weather-related losses. Atlantic States Insurance Company, our largest insurance subsidiary, incurred $3.0 million in net losses from a catastrophic wind and hail loss event in April 2025, with Donegal Mutual assuming losses that subsidiary incurred from the event in excess of its retention under an intercompany catastrophe reinsurance agreement.



Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million, or 5.2 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was comparable to the large fire losses of $12.5 million, or 5.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the second quarter of 2024. We experienced a modest decrease in commercial property fire losses that was partially offset by a modest increase in homeowners fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.



Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years reduced the loss ratio by 1.3 percentage points for the second quarter of 2025 and had virtually no impact for the second quarter of 2024. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the personal automobile and homeowners lines of business, partially offset by adverse development in other commercial lines that we primarily attribute to higher-than-anticipated case reserve development.





Expense Ratio




The expense ratio was 32.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 31.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected higher underwriting-based incentive costs for agents and employees, partially offset by the favorable impact of ongoing expense management initiatives. The impact from costs that Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocated to our insurance subsidiaries related to its ongoing systems modernization project peaked at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the full year 2024 expense ratio, and we expect that impact to subside gradually over the next several years. Allocated costs related to that project represented approximately 1.0 percentage point of the expense ratio for the second quarter of 2025, and we expect the full year 2025 expense ratio impact will also be approximately 1.0 percentage point.




Investment Operations




Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 95.4% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at June 30, 2025.

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024



Amount


%


Amount


%


(dollars in thousands)

Fixed maturities, at carrying value:







U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.






government corporations and agencies
$
145,585



10.2
%

$
170,423



12.3
%

Obligations of states and political subdivisions

424,010



29.7



409,560



29.6

Corporate securities

441,603



30.9



440,552



31.8

Mortgage-backed securities

353,639



24.7



304,459



22.0

Allowance for expected credit losses

(1,374
)


-0.1



(1,388
)


-0.1

Total fixed maturities

1,363,463



95.4



1,323,606



95.6

Equity securities, at fair value

41,007



2.9



36,808



2.6

Short-term investments, at cost

24,764



1.7



24,558



1.8

Total investments
$
1,429,234



100.0
%

$
1,384,972

100.0
%









Average investment yield

3.5
%




3.3
%


Average tax-equivalent investment yield

3.6
%




3.4
%


Average fixed-maturity duration (years)

5.2





5.2




















Net investment income of $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased 13.3% compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average investment yield relative to the prior-year second quarter.



Net investment gains of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2025, offset partially by net realized investment losses on the sale of available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities. Net investment gains of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at June 30, 2024.



Our book value per share was $16.62 at June 30, 2025, compared to $15.36 at December 31, 2024, with the increase related to net income as well as $10.7 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2025 that increased our book value by $0.31 per share, offset partially by cash dividends declared.




Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial


Measures




We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.



Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.



The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



% Change



2025




2024



% Change


(dollars in thousands)














Reconciliation of Net Premiums












Earned to Net Premiums Written











Net premiums earned
$
231,775


$
234,311



-1.1
%

$
464,476


$
462,060



0.5
%

Change in net unearned premiums

2,038



12,878



-84.2



16,429



36,571



-55.1

Net premiums written
$
233,813


$
247,189



-5.4
%

$
480,905


$
498,631



-3.6
%


























The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to operating income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



% Change



2025




2024



% Change


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)














Reconciliation of Net Income












to Non-GAAP Operating Income











Net income
$
16,866


$
4,153



306.1
%

$
42,071


$
10,108



316.2
%

Investment gains (after tax)

(1,219
)


(582
)


109.5



(847
)


(2,251
)


-62.4

Non-GAAP operating income
$
15,647


$
3,571



338.2
%

$
41,224


$
7,857



424.7
%














Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income












to Non-GAAP Operating Income











Net income – Class A (diluted)
$
0.46


$
0.13



253.8
%

$
1.17


$
0.31



277.4
%

Investment gains (after tax)

(0.03
)


(0.02
)


50.0



(0.03
)


(0.07
)


-57.1

Non-GAAP operating income – Class A
$
0.43


$
0.11



290.9
%

$
1.14


$
0.24



375.0
%













Net income – Class B
$
0.43


$
0.11



290.9
%

$
1.08


$
0.28



285.7
%

Investment gains (after tax)

(0.03
)


(0.01
)


200.0



(0.02
)


(0.06
)


-66.7

Non-GAAP operating income – Class B
$
0.40


$
0.10



300.0
%

$
1.06


$
0.22



381.8
%


























The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:




  • the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;


  • the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and


    • the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.







The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.




Dividend Information



On July 17, 2025, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.165 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2025.




Pre-Recorded Webcast



At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at

http://investors.donegalgroup.com

. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.




About the Company



Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).



The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to our agents, policyholders and employees.




Safe Harbor



We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs, including due to tariffs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.




Investor Relations Contacts



Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.



Phone: (212) 836-9623


E-mail:

kdaly@theequitygroup.com



Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer


Phone: (717) 426-1931


E-mail:

investors@donegalgroup.com




Financial Supplement































































































































































































































































































































































































Donegal Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)






Quarter Ended June 30,



2025



2024





Net premiums earned
$
231,775


$
234,311

Investment income, net of expenses

12,540



11,068

Net investment gains

1,544



737

Lease income

76



78

Installment payment fees

844



579

Other income, net

369



-

Total revenues

247,148



246,773





Net losses and loss expenses

150,917



165,360

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

39,501



40,656

Other underwriting expenses

35,150



34,037

Policyholder dividends

819



1,187

Interest

337



155

Other expenses, net

-



365

Total expenses

226,724



241,760





Income before income tax expense

20,424



5,013

Income tax expense

3,558



860





Net income
$
16,866


$
4,153





Net income per common share:



Class A - basic
$
0.47


$
0.13

Class A - diluted
$
0.46


$
0.13

Class B - basic and diluted
$
0.43


$
0.11





Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data







Weighted-average number of shares



outstanding:



Class A - basic

30,678,158



27,844,811

Class A - diluted

31,336,862



27,844,903

Class B - basic and diluted

5,576,775



5,576,775





Net premiums written
$
233,813


$
247,189





Book value per common share



at end of period
$
16.62


$
14.48





Annualized operating return on average equity

11.3
%


3.4
%




























































































































































































































































































































































































Donegal Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)






Six Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024





Net premiums earned
$
464,476


$
462,060

Investment income, net of expenses

24,524



22,041

Net investment gains

1,073



2,850

Lease income

153



159

Installment payment fees

1,727



803

Total revenues

491,953



487,913





Net losses and loss expenses

282,950



316,257

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

78,732



80,258

Other underwriting expenses

76,345



75,777

Policyholder dividends

1,578



2,241

Interest

670



309

Other expenses, net

93



810

Total expenses

440,368



475,652





Income before income tax expense

51,585



12,261

Income tax expense

9,514



2,153





Net income
$
42,071


$
10,108





Net income per common share:



Class A - basic
$
1.19


$
0.31

Class A - diluted
$
1.17


$
0.31

Class B - basic and diluted
$
1.08


$
0.28





Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data







Weighted-average number of shares



outstanding:



Class A - basic

30,400,944



27,828,062

Class A - diluted

30,884,992



27,845,608

Class B - basic and diluted

5,576,775



5,576,775





Net premiums written
$
480,905


$
498,631





Book value per common share



at end of period
$
16.62


$
14.48





Annualized operating return on average equity

14.6
%


4.2
%




















































































































































































































































































































































Donegal Group Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)






June 30,

December 31,



2025



2024


(unaudited)






ASSETS

Investments:



Fixed maturities:



Held to maturity, at amortized cost
$
737,356


$
705,714

Available for sale, at fair value

626,107



617,892

Equity securities, at fair value

41,007



36,808

Short-term investments, at cost

24,764



24,558

Total investments

1,429,234



1,384,972



57,437



52,926

Premiums receivable

198,885



181,107

Reinsurance receivable

411,125



420,742

Deferred policy acquisition costs

76,620



73,347

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

182,795



176,162

Other assets

51,739



46,776

Total assets
$
2,407,835


$
2,336,032





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:



Losses and loss expenses
$
1,117,010


$
1,120,985

Unearned premiums

635,538



612,476

Borrowings under lines of credit

35,000



35,000

Other liabilities

14,618



21,795

Total liabilities

1,802,166



1,790,256

Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock

339



329

Class B common stock

56



56

Additional paid-in capital

383,546



369,680

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,517
)


(28,200
)

Retained earnings

280,471



245,137

Treasury stock

(41,226
)


(41,226
)

Total stockholders' equity

605,669



545,776

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,407,835


$
2,336,032





