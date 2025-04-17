Donegal Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends with Increases for Class A and B Common Stock

Donegal Group Inc. declared quarterly dividends, increasing 5.8% for Class A and 6.5% for Class B stock.

Donegal Group Inc. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 for Class A common stock and $0.165 for Class B common stock. These dividends represent increases of 5.8% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to previous rates. The dividends will be paid on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 1, 2025. Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company operating in 21 states, with a focus on enhancing financial performance, modernizing operations, and delivering superior experiences to agents, customers, and employees. Both classes of stock trade on NASDAQ under the symbols DGICA and DGICB.

Donegal Group Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividends announced represent percentage increases of 5.8% for Class A and 6.5% for Class B common stock, indicating robust financial performance and growth.

The company's focus on sustained excellent financial performance and modernization strategies positions it well for future growth and profitability.

Donegal Group Inc. maintains a strong A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best, reflecting its solid financial health and operational reliability.

Despite increasing dividends, the press release does not provide any financial performance metrics or context, potentially raising concerns about the sustainability of such increases.



The focus on modernization and transformation of operations highlights potential challenges the company may face in implementing these strategies effectively.



The lack of specific details regarding the company's financial health or operational challenges might leave investors concerned about the overall stability and growth prospects of Donegal Group Inc.

What is the amount of the recent dividend declared by Donegal Group Inc.?

The recent dividend declared is $0.1825 per share for Class A common stock and $0.165 for Class B common stock.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

Dividends are payable on May 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.

What percentage increase do the new dividends represent?

The dividends represent a 5.8% increase for Class A and a 6.5% increase for Class B compared to previous rates.

What type of company is Donegal Group Inc.?

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company that offers property and casualty insurance in several U.S. states.

What is the A.M. Best rating for Donegal Insurance Group?

The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

