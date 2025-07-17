Donegal Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Class A and Class B Common Stock

Donegal Group Inc. declared quarterly dividends for Class A and B common stock, payable on August 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Donegal Group Inc. announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share for its Class A common stock and $0.165 for its Class B common stock, payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders recorded by the close of business on August 1, 2025. The company, an insurance holding firm with subsidiaries offering property and casualty insurance across 21 states, operates under the Donegal Insurance Group, which holds an A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. Donegal Group is focused on improving its financial performance, modernizing its operations, pursuing profitable growth, and enhancing the experience for its agents, customers, and employees.

Potential Positives

The board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend, signaling strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividends are payable to stockholders, indicating effective management of cash flow and profitability.

Donegal Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent), reflecting a strong reputation and reliability in the insurance market.

The company is focused on modernizing operations and achieving sustained excellent financial performance, highlighting a strategic vision for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a relatively low quarterly cash dividend may indicate limited financial growth or profitability, potentially disappointing shareholders expecting higher returns.



There is no mention of any significant business expansion or innovation strategies in the release, which may raise concerns about the company's long-term growth prospects.



While the company has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent), the press release provides no information about recent performance metrics or challenges, which might leave investors with unanswered questions about the company's current stability.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Donegal Group Inc.?

Donegal Group Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share for Class A stock and $0.165 for Class B stock.

When is the dividend payment date for Donegal Group Inc.?

The dividends are payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025.

What is Donegal Group Inc.'s A.M. Best rating?

Donegal Group Inc. has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

What markets does Donegal Group Inc. serve?

Donegal Group Inc. offers property and casualty insurance in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern, and Southwestern states.

Where does Donegal Group Inc. trade its shares?

Donegal Group Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DGICA Insider Trading Activity

$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 16 purchases buying 289,249 shares for an estimated $5,318,997 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,123,263 .

. WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $1,107,315 .

. SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,000 shares for an estimated $741,703 .

. VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,248 shares for an estimated $586,978 .

. WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,696 shares for an estimated $563,483 .

. KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $535,518

NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,900 shares for an estimated $507,188 .

. JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $476,016

DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $457,374 .

. CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $398,410 .

. KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) sold 15,239 shares for an estimated $295,362

JEFFERY TIM HAY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,136 .

. BARRY C HUBER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $182,034

DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $178,506

DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $129,455.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MARIETTA, Pa., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock and $0.165 per share of the Company’s Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2025.







About Donegal Group Inc.







Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).





The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to its agents, customers and employees.







Investor Relations Contact







Karin Daly





Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





Phone: (212) 836-9623





E-mail:



kdaly@theequitygroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.