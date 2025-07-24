Donegal Group Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.87 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $4.15 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Donegal Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.65 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $247.15 million from $246.77 million last year.

Donegal Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.87 Mln. vs. $4.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $247.15 Mln vs. $246.77 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.