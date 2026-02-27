Donaldson's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31, 2026) adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. The bottom line was flat on a year-over-year basis.

DCI’s Revenue Results

Total revenues of $896.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898 million. The top line increased 3% year over year.

Region-wise, Donaldson’s net sales in the United States/Canada decreased 4.7% year over year. The metric increased 16% year over year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and decreased 5.2% in Latin America. Also, net sales in the Asia Pacific improved 8.7%.



Donaldson reports revenues under three segments, namely Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences.



A brief snapshot of segmental sales is provided below.



The Mobile Solutions segment’s (accounting for 62.1% of net sales) sales were $556.6 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Sales rose 7.8% in Off-Road and decreased 9.2% in On-Road businesses during the quarter. Aftermarket sales improved 1.1% year over year.



Revenues generated from the Industrial Solutions segment (29%) were $259.7 million, up 2.4% year over year. Industrial Filtration Solutions' sales increased 7.2% year over year. Sales decline of 19.4% in the Aerospace and Defense businesses affected the results.



Revenues generated from the Life Sciences segment (8.9%) were $80 million, up 16.2% year over year. The results benefited from an increase in new equipment and replacement part sales in the Food & Beverage and Disk Drive businesses.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Donaldson Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Donaldson Company, Inc. Quote

Donaldson’s Margin Profile

In the fiscal second quarter, Donaldson’s cost of sales increased 5.7% year over year to $596.5 million. Gross profit decreased 2% to $299.8 million. The gross margin of 33.5% declined 170 basis points due to operating inefficiencies associated with production shifts and costs related to footprint optimization initiatives.



Operating expenses were up 0.5% year over year to $181.1 million. Operating profit decreased 5.6% to $118.7 million. The operating margin was 13.2%, down 120 bps year over year.



The effective tax rate was 20.7% compared with 23.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of DCI

Exiting the fiscal second quarter, Donaldson’s cash and cash equivalents were $194.4 million compared with $180.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $674.3 million compared with $630.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



In the first six months of fiscal 2026, the company generated net cash of $158.4 million from operating activities, indicating a decrease of 3% year over year. Capital expenditure (net) totaled $28.7 million compared with $43.9 million in the year-ago fiscal period. Free cash flow increased 8.6% to $129.7 million.



It used $108.6 million to repurchase stocks and $69.3 million to pay out dividends during the first six months of fiscal 2026.

Donaldson’s FY26 Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending July 2026), Donaldson expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $3.93-$4.01 compared with $3.68 in fiscal 2025. Sales are anticipated to increase 1- 5% from the fiscal 2025 level. Positive pricing is projected to have an accretive impact of 1%.



On a segmental basis, Mobile Solutions’ sales are expected to increase 2-6% from the fiscal 2025 level. Industrial Solutions’ sales are envisioned be in the range of (1)-3% from the year-ago figure. The company forecasts its Life Sciences segment’s sales to increase in the 5-9% range.



Interest expenses are predicted to be approximately $26 million, while other income is projected to be in the range of $17-$19 million. The effective tax rate is anticipated to be between 22% and 24%.



Capital expenditure is expected to be between $60 million and $75 million. Free cash flow conversion is anticipated to be in the range of 85-95%. Donaldson expects to repurchase 1.2% of its outstanding shares during the fiscal year.

DCI’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 1.4%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Parker-Hannifin’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 6.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 2.3%.



RBC Bearings RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 5.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.6%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.