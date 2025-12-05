Donaldson's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line increased 13.3% year over year.

DCI’s Revenue Results

Total revenues of $935.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $924 million. The top line increased 3.9% year over year (up 2.6% at constant currency).



Region-wise, Donaldson’s net sales in the United States/Canada decreased 0.6% year over year. The metric increased 9.1% year over year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and increased 5.9% in Latin America. Also, net sales in the Asia Pacific improved 6.6%.



Donaldson reports revenues under three segments, namely Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences.



A brief snapshot of segmental sales is provided below.



The Mobile Solutions segment’s (accounting for 64% of net sales) sales were $598.3 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. Sales rose 6.1% in Off-Road and decreased 27.1% in On-Road businesses during the quarter. Aftermarket sales improved 6.5% year over year.



Revenues generated from the Industrial Solutions segment (27.6%) were $257.8 million, up 0.1% year over year. Industrial Filtration Solutions' sales increased 1.6% year over year. Sales decline of 7.1% in the Aerospace and Defense businesses affected the results.



Revenues generated from the Life Sciences segment (8.4%) were $79.3 million, up 13.1% year over year. The results benefited from an increase in new equipment and replacement part sales in the food and beverage business.

Donaldson’s Margin Profile

In the fiscal first quarter, Donaldson’s cost of sales increased 4.5% year over year to $606.6 million. Gross profit increased 2.9% to $328.8 million. The gross margin of 35.2% declined 30 basis points, due to tariff-related inflation and related inventory valuation headwinds.



Operating expenses declined 4.9% year over year to $179.5 million. Operating profit increased 14.2% to $149.3 million. The operating margin was 16%, up 150 bps year over year.



The effective tax rate was 22.8% compared with 24.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of DCI

Exiting the fiscal first quarter, Donaldson’s cash and cash equivalents were $210.7 million compared with $180.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $671.5 million compared with $630.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



In first three months of fiscal 2026, the company generated net cash of $125.4 million from operating activities, indicating an increase of 72% year over year. Capital expenditure (net) totaled $3.4 million compared with $25 million in the year-ago fiscal period. Free cash flow increased 154.7% to $122 million.



It used $91.9 million to repurchase stocks and $34.7 million to pay out dividends during the first three months of fiscal 2026.

Donaldson’s FY26 Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending July 2026), Donaldson expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $3.95-$4.11 compared with $3.68 in fiscal 2025. Sales are anticipated to increase 1- 5% from the fiscal 2025 level. Positive pricing is projected to have an accretive impact of 1%.



On a segmental basis, Mobile Solutions’ sales are expected to be flat to increase 4% from the fiscal 2025 level. Industrial Solutions’ sales are envisioned to jump in the range of 2-6% from the year-ago figure. The company forecasts its Life Sciences segment’s sales to increase in the 1-5% range.



Interest expenses are predicted to be approximately $24 million, while other income is projected to be in the range of $14-$18 million. The effective tax rate is anticipated to be between 23.5% and 25.5%.



Capital expenditure is expected to be between $65 million and $85 million. Free cash flow conversion is anticipated to be in the range of 85-95%. Donaldson expects to repurchase 2-3% of its outstanding shares during the fiscal year.

DCI's Zacks Rank

