Donaldson Trims FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Down 4.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Donaldson Co. Inc. (DCI) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, Donaldson now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.93 and $4.01 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $3.95 and $4.11 per share. However, net sales are still expected to 1 to 5 percent.

"Supported by our strong backlogs and expected improvement in operating performance in the second half of the year, we project record sales, operating margin and earnings in fiscal 2026," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and CEO.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DCI is trading on the NYSE at $99.84, down $4.56 or 4.36 percent.

