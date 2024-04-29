News & Insights

Donaldson To Buy 49% Stake In Medica

April 29, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI), a provider of filtration products and solutions, Monday said it has agreed to buy 49 percent stake in Medica S.p.A.

Donaldson has not disclosed any financial terms of the deal.

Medica, a provider of hollow fiber membrane filtration technology for medical device applications and water purification, had generated revenue of 80 million euros in 2023.

