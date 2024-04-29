Donaldson To Buy 49% Stake In Medica

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI), a provider of filtration products and solutions, Monday said it has agreed to buy 49 percent stake in Medica S.p.A.

Donaldson has not disclosed any financial terms of the deal.

Medica, a provider of hollow fiber membrane filtration technology for medical device applications and water purification, had generated revenue of 80 million euros in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.