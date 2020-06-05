Donaldson Terminates Purchase Offer For Exhaust And Emissions Business

(RTTNews) - Filtration products company Donaldson Co. Inc. (DCI), Friday said it has reached a mutual agreement with Nelson Global Products Inc. to terminate Nelson's previously disclosed purchase offer for Donaldson's Exhaust and Emissions business.

"While we are disappointed the acquisition of our E&E business by Nelson will not be completed, we remain focused on our employees, customers and suppliers," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Our E&E business is defined by an incredibly talented team, robust engineering capabilities and strong customer relationships. We remain committed to delivering quality emissions products in parallel with ongoing optimization efforts to ensure our business portfolio creates long-term value for our stakeholders."

Donaldson announced Nelson's purchase offer for its Exhaust and Emissions business on February 24, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.