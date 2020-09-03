Donaldson Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.50 compared to $0.61, previous year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales declined 15.1 percent to $617.4 million from $726.9 million, prior year. Excluding the impact from currency translation, sales declined 13.7 percent, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $614.16 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.