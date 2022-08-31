Markets
Donaldson Q4 Profit Matches Estimates; Sales Up 15.1%

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.84 compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $101.1 million or $0.81 per share compared to $84.3 million or $0.66 per share, prior year. Net sales increased 15.1% to $890.0 million. Analysts on average had estimated $880.24 million in revenue. Donaldson expects fiscal 2023 EPS between $2.91 and $3.07. Full-year 2023 net sales are projected to increase between 1% and 5% versus the prior year. Engine sales are projected to increase between flat and 4%.

