Donaldson Q4 Net Earnings Rise; Provides FY26 Sales And EPS Guidance

August 27, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI), a manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, on Wednesday announced that its net earnings increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of Donaldson are increasing by around 5% in the pre-market trading.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings increased 4.1 percent to $114.3 million from $109.7 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.97 versus $0.90 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net earnings increased to $121.4 million from $114.5 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.03 versus $0.94 last year.

On average, seven analysts had expected the company to report $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITDA surged to $181.2 million from $169.6 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA also jumped to $190.7 million from $176 million in last year's quarter.

Operating income increased to $151.7 million from $146.2 million in the previous year.

Sales jumped 4.8% to $980.7 million from $935.4 million in the prior year.

Further, the company provided guidance for fiscal 2026, expecting full-year sales and earnings per share within ranges centered on $3.8 billion and $4.00, respectively, reflecting record levels of sales, operating margin, and net earnings.

In the pre-market trading, Donaldson is 5.68% higher at $80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

