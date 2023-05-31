Donaldson Q3 Results Beat Market; Tightens FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Filtration company Donaldson Co. Inc. (DCI), while reporting higher third-quarter results on Wednesday, tightened its fiscal 2023 forecast for earnings and sales growth.

For fiscal 2023, Donaldson now projects earnings per share to be between $2.90 and $2.96, and adjusted earnings per share between $3.00 and $3.06. Sales are projected to increase between 3 percent and 5 percent over prior year, driven by an approximate 8 percent increase in pricing and a negative impact from currency translation of roughly 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.89 to $2.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.99 to $3.07 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 6 percent.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.04 per share on sales growth of 4.3 percent to $3.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating margin is forecast to be between 13.9 percent and 14.3 percent and adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 14.4 percent and 14.8 percent. Prior year operating margin on a reported and adjusted basis were 13.4 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively.

Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "We expect fiscal 2023 to be another year of record earnings as we build upon our long-term momentum showcased at our recent Investor Day. Our focus remains on the execution of our strategic initiatives and investments in profitable growth, including those within Life Sciences, as we make progress towards achieving our financial targets ..."

For the third quarter, net earnings were $93.7 million, a 13 percent increase from $83.0 million in 2022. Earnings per share increased to $0.76 from $0.67 in the prior year.

Third-quarter sales increased 2.6 percent to $875.7 million from $853.2 million in 2022, as pricing benefits more than offset a negative impact from currency translation of 2.8 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.74 per share on net sales of $868.42 million for the quarter.

