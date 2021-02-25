Donaldson Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.52 compared to $0.50, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $679.1 million, an increase of 2.6% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $653.96 million, for the quarter.

Donaldson expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS between $2.17 and $2.25. Total company sales are expected to increase between 5% and 8%. Donaldson expects to repurchase 1% to 2% of its outstanding shares during fiscal 2021.

