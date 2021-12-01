Donaldson Q1 Results Up, Top Estimates; Lifts FY22 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Co., Inc. (DCI), a provider of technology-led filtration products and solutions, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net earnings were $77.1 million, an increase of 24.4 percent from $61.9 million in 2021. Earnings per share increased 26.1 percent to $0.61 from prior year's $0.48.

First-quarter 2022 sales increased 19.5 percent to $760.9 million from $636.6 million in 2021.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.55 per share on sales of $745.38 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company raised its fiscal 2022 sales and earnings outlook to reflect better than expected sales in the first quarter, combined with the anticipated incremental impact of additional price increases planned for the remainder of the year.

Fiscal 2022 earnings per share is now expected to be between $2.57 and $2.73, versus a previous range of between $2.50 and $2.66. In the prior year, reported and adjusted earnings per share were $2.24 and $2.32, respectively.

Net sales are projected to increase between 8 percent and 12 percent year-over-year, up from previous guidance of an increase of between 5 percent and 10 percent.

Sales growth during the first half of the year is expected to outpace the second half of the year as sequential year-over-year comparisons become more difficult.

Analysts expect earnings of $2.62 per share on sales of $3.1 billion for the full year.

