Donaldson Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 5.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) reported that its first quarter earnings per share declined 4.4 percent to $0.48 from $0.51, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales declined to $636.6 million from $672.7 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $614.99 million, for the quarter.

The company expects second quarter sales to be up sequentially from first quarter, with a year-over-year change between a 4 percent decline and a 1 percent increase.

