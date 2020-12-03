Markets
DCI

Donaldson Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 5.4% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) reported that its first quarter earnings per share declined 4.4 percent to $0.48 from $0.51, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales declined to $636.6 million from $672.7 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $614.99 million, for the quarter.

The company expects second quarter sales to be up sequentially from first quarter, with a year-over-year change between a 4 percent decline and a 1 percent increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular