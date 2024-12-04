Donaldson price target raised to $83 from $81 at Baird

Baird analyst Robert Mason raised the firm’s price target on Donaldson (DCI) to $83 from $81 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they expect better operating leverage through in 2H25E. Also, guidance reiteration seems prudent with industrial macro still stabilizing, and the recent CFO transition.
