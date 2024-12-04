Donaldson price target raised to $68 from $67 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Donaldson (DCI) to $68 from $67 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares after revising the firm’s estimates post fiscal Q1 reporting.

