Donaldson (FRA:DNZ) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 64.44

The average one-year price target for Donaldson (FRA:DNZ) has been revised to 64.44 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 59.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.64 to a high of 69.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.45% from the latest reported closing price of 44.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNZ is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 114,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,089K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,798K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 11.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,679K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,754K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,211K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 15.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,131K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.