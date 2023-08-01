Donaldson (FRA:DNZ) Price Target Decreased by 12.91% to 59.77

The average one-year price target for Donaldson (FRA:DNZ) has been revised to 59.77 / share. This is an decrease of 12.91% from the prior estimate of 68.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.61 to a high of 62.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.85% from the latest reported closing price of 44.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNZ is 0.20%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 113,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,089K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,775K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 4.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,754K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,211K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 18.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,184K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZ by 7.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.