Donaldson Extends Connected Filtration Service to Europe

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI recently announced the extension of its iCue connected filtration service to Europe. Unveiled in September 2019, the company’s iCue service enables facilities to reduce production downtime by monitoring major parameters on dust collection equipment.



Touted as an efficient dust collection management system, the connected filtration service leverages the Industrial IoT to monitor dust collectors and provides data and maintenance alerts on an instant basis. The real-time information in turn allows facilities to solve troubleshoot problems and keeps a collector functioning, allowing its users to drive production efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.



In addition, the connected filtration service offers users access to several features that include e-mail alerts, easy-to-use dashboard, automated historic performance reports as well as live customer success team for support.

Our Take

For fiscal 2020, soft segmental sales remain a major concern for Donaldson. The company anticipates fiscal 2020 Engine Products’ sales to be down 5-9% year over year. Earlier, it had predicted a 4% decline to 2% increase for the segment. The results will likely suffer from declines in Aftermarket, Off-Road and On-Road sales. However, Aerospace and Defense sales are predicted to grow from the previous year.



Also, the company anticipates Industrial Products’ sales to be down 3% to grow 1% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, it expects sales from Industrial Filtration Solutions and Special Applications businesses to decline year over year. Flat results are expected from the Gas Turbine Systems business.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has declined 19.1%, wider than the industry’s decline of 14.8%.

