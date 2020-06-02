Donaldson Expects May Sales To Be Down 20% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Donaldson Co. Inc. (DCI) said sales for the month of May 2020 is expected to down 20 percent, reflecting relative outperformance in replacement parts versus new equipment, and, on a regional basis, Asia Pacific sales are expected to be the strongest while sales in the Americas are expected to be the weakest.

Donaldson had withdrawn its financial targets for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 on April 29 as magnitude and duration of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on Donaldson's business cannot be reasonably estimated and will likely be material. The Company's financial performance still remains uncertain.

Donaldson had then said it remains committed to its dividend, which has been paid every quarter for 64 years and increased annually for more than 20 consecutive years.

On May 29, the company's Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

