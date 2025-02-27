DONALDSON Earnings Results: $DCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

DONALDSON ($DCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, missing estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $870,000,000, missing estimates of $917,408,250 by $-47,408,250.

DONALDSON Insider Trading Activity

DONALDSON insiders have traded $DCI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J. ROBINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,600 shares for an estimated $6,189,744 .

. TOD E. CARPENTER (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,993,856 .

. AMY C BECKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $1,056,905

JAMES OWENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,337 .

. TRUDY A. RAUTIO sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $946,399

THOMAS R SCALF (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,795 shares for an estimated $497,852 .

. WILLARD D OBERTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $333,999.

DONALDSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of DONALDSON stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DONALDSON Government Contracts

We have seen $2,720,053 of award payments to $DCI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

