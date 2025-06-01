DONALDSON Earnings Preview: Recent $DCI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DONALDSON ($DCI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $945,378,513 and earnings of $0.95 per share.

DONALDSON Insider Trading Activity

DONALDSON insiders have traded $DCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R SCALF (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $4,005,025 .

. JAMES OWENS sold 18,700 shares for an estimated $1,159,774

TRUDY A. RAUTIO sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $946,399

WILLARD D OBERTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $613,440.

DONALDSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of DONALDSON stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DONALDSON Government Contracts

We have seen $89,527 of award payments to $DCI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

