Donaldson (DCI) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Donaldson (DCI). Shares have added about 4.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Donaldson due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Donaldson Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Donaldson reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The bottom line increased 15.9% year over year.

Revenue Results

In the fiscal second quarter, total revenues of $876.7 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $861 million. The top line increased 5.8% (up 5.3% at constant currency) in the reported quarter, driven by volume growth and benefits of pricing actions.



Region-wise, DCI’s net sales in the United States/Canada increased 8.8% year over year. The metric declined 3% year over year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. However, the same increased 9% in Latin America and 9.1% in the Asia Pacific.



Donaldson started reporting revenues under three segments starting second-quarter fiscal 2023. The segments are Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences.



A brief snapshot of segmental sales is provided below:



The Mobile Solutions segment’s (accounting for 62.7% of net sales) sales were $550.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Results were benefited from an 11.3% improvement in aftermarket sales. However, sales declined 13.4% in Off-Road and 3% in On-Road businesses during the quarter.



Revenues generated from the Industrial Solutions segment (30.1%) were $263.4 million, increasing 6.9% year over year. Results benefited from sales growth of 6% in Industrial Filtration Solutions and 12.4% in Aerospace and Defense.



Revenues generated from Life Sciences (7.2%) were $63 million, increasing 6% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal second quarter, Donaldson’s cost of sales increased 4.4% year over year to $568.1 million. Gross profit jumped 8.5% to $308.6 million. The gross margin increased 90 basis points (bps) to 35.2% on the back of pricing benefits, deflation in freight and select material costs.



Operating expenses increased 6.4% year over year to $178.9 million. Operating profit in the quarter under review increased 11.5% to $129.7 million. The operating margin was 14.8%, increasing 80 bps year over year.



The effective tax rate in the quarter was 23.5% compared with 24.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting second-quarter fiscal 2024, Donaldson’s cash and cash equivalents were $193.8 million compared with $187.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Long-term debt was $352 million compared with $496.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



In the first six months of fiscal 2024, DCI generated net cash of $225 million from operating activities, reflecting an increase of 2% year over year. Capital expenditure (net) totaled $44.5 million compared with $57.6 million in the year-ago fiscal period. Free cash flow increased 10.8% to $180.5 million. In the same time frame, Donaldson repaid its long-term debt of $88.7 million.



DCI also used $86.6 million to repurchase treasury stocks and $60.3 million to pay out dividends during the first six months of fiscal 2024.

2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024 (ending July 2024), Donaldson expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.24-$3.32 compared with $3.14-$3.30 mentioned earlier. Sales are anticipated to increase 3-7% from the fiscal 2023 reported level. Positive pricing is anticipated to have an accretive impact of 2%. Movement in foreign currencies is expected to positively impact sales by 1%.



On a segmental basis, Mobile Solutions’ sales are anticipated to increase 1-5% from the fiscal 2023 level. Sales growth for Industrial Solutions is anticipated to be 3-7% from the fiscal 2023 figure. The company expects its Life Sciences segment’s sales to increase approximately 20%.



Interest expenses are predicted to be approximately $23 million, while other income is projected to be $10-$12 million. The effective tax rate is anticipated to be 24-25%.



Capital expenditure for the fiscal year is expected to be $95-$110 million. Free cash flow conversion is anticipated to be 95-105%. Share buybacks are expected to account for 2% of the outstanding shares.

