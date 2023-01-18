Donaldson (DCI) Unveils iCue Managed Filtration Solution

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI recently introduced Managed Filtration Services, a comprehensive, consultative, and connected solution for its industrial filtration clients.



By combining DCI’s iCue connected technology, extensive expertise in original equipment manufacturer equipment and a comprehensive service network, the Managed Filtration Services provides condition-based maintenance and repair services required to continue industrial filtration equipment operations.



Donaldson’s newly launched Managed Filtration Services provides personalized and complete service plans for industrial filtration equipment. Its condition-based maintenance plan uses iCue technology and the traditional plan provides time-based maintenance and repair services required to keep the critical industrial equipment up and running.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Price

On a similar note, in 2019, Donaldson unveiled the subscription-based iCue Connected Filtration Service. It provided dust collector insights via a web-based dashboard. This helped the clients by lowering the downtime, providing support maintenance and operations services, and capturing compliance data. In addition, Donaldson introduced iCue Monitor Service in 2022 to provide specialized assistance to its customers.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Xylem Inc. XYL presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). XYL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Xylem’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has gained 45.4% in the past six months.



MRC Global Inc. MRC presently has a Zacks Rank of #2. MRC’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 103%, on average.



In the past 60 days, MRC Global’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has gained 12.3% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 24.9% in the past six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.