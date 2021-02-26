Donaldson (DCI) Tops on Q2 Earnings, Gives Impressive View

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended January 31, 2021). Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and sales surpassed the same by 3.8%.



The company’s earnings in the reported quarter were 52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents on the back of sales growth and margin improvements.

Top-Line Results

In the fiscal second quarter, Donaldson’s net sales were $679.1 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2.6%. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654 million.



On a geographical basis, the company’s net sales in the United States/Canada decreased 4.2% year over year. However, results benefitted from 3.6% growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa’s sales, an 11.7% expansion in the Asia Pacific sales, and a 7.7% increase in sales from Latin America.



The company reports revenues under the following segments — Engine Products and Industrial Products. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Engine Products’ (accounting for 68.1% of net sales in second-quarter fiscal 2021) sales were $462.4 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 6.2%.



The results were positively impacted by growth of 15.4% in Off-Road and 7.2% in Aftermarket sales. However, On-Road sales declined 1.2% and that from Aerospace and Defense decreased 20.4%.



Revenues generated from Industrial Products (accounting for 31.9% of net sales in second-quarter fiscal 2021) were $216.7 million, decreasing 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Results suffered from a sales decline of 3.3% in Industrial Filtration Solutions, an 8.1% fall in Special Applications’ sales and a 3.5% fall in sales from Gas Turbine Systems.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Donaldson’s cost of sales increased 3.4% year over year to $453.8 million. It represented 66.8% of net sales versus 66.3% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross profit increased 3.5% year over year to $231.1 million, while adjusted gross margin grew 30 basis points (bps) to 34%. The margin results benefitted from lower costs related to raw materials, partially offset by unfavorable sales mix.



Adjusted operating expenses increased 1.1% year over year to $140.2 million. It represented 20.6% of net sales versus 21% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating profit in the quarter under review increased 7.6% year over year to $90.9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 13.4%, up 60 bps year over year.



Effective tax rate in the quarter was 23.9% as compared with 22.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting second-quarter fiscal 2021, Donaldson’s cash and cash equivalents were $207.3 million, down 23.2% from $270 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt was down 14.1% sequentially to $495.1 million.



In the first half of fiscal 2021, the company repaid the long-term debt of $125 million.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Donaldson generated net cash of $73.4 million from operating activities, reflecting a decline of 19.1% from the year-ago figure. Capital expenditure totaled $11.6 million versus $42.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow in the reported quarter increased 28.5% year over year to $61.8 million.



In the first half, the company used $46.3 million for repurchasing shares and $53.1 million for paying out dividends.

Outlook

Donaldson is hopeful to gain from the recovery in end markets in fiscal 2021 (ending July 2021). It also believes that the pandemic-related uncertainties will exist during the year.



For fiscal 2021, it expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.17-$2.25. This projection excludes restructuring charges of 8 cents associated with actions taken in the second quarter. Notably, adjusted earnings were $2.00 per share in fiscal 2020.



Movements in foreign currencies are anticipated to boost sales by 3%. On a segmental basis, sales are anticipated to increase 8-12% year over year for Engine Products in the year, while that of Industrial Products will be between a decline of 2% and an increase of 2%.



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be 13.8-14.2% in fiscal 2021, up from 13.2% in fiscal 2020. Interest expenses are predicted to be $13 million, other income is likely to be $2-$4 million and effective tax rate is anticipated to be 24-25%. Capital expenditure in the year is expected to be $55-$65 million and cash flow conversion is anticipated to exceed 100%. Share buybacks will be 1-2% of outstanding shares.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Donaldson Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Donaldson Company, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $7.8 billion, Donaldson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. HCCI, Sharps Compliance Corp. SMED and Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK. All these companies presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 220% for HeritageCrystal Clean, 16.67% for Sharps Compliance and 17.07% for Tetra Tech.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED): Free Stock Analysis Report



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI): Get Free Report



HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.