Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Donaldson (DCI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Donaldson is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 187 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DCI has gained about 21.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Donaldson is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Powell Industries (POWL). The stock has returned 37.5% year-to-date.

In Powell Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Donaldson belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.1% so far this year, so DCI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Powell Industries falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.6%.

Donaldson and Powell Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

