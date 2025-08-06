Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Donaldson (DCI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Donaldson is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DCI has returned 7.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.5%. This means that Donaldson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gates Industrial (GTES). The stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Gates Industrial's current year EPS has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Donaldson belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that DCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gates Industrial belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +5.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Donaldson and Gates Industrial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

