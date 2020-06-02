Donaldson (DCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.59, changing hands as high as $50.27 per share. Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.08 per share, with $58.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.06.

