Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Donaldson (DCI) reported $980.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $953.79 million, representing a surprise of +2.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment : $309.8 million versus $303.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $309.8 million versus $303.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions : $588.4 million versus $570.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $588.4 million versus $570.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Net Sales- Life Sciences segment : $82.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $82.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions : $262.4 million versus $258.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

: $262.4 million versus $258.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense : $47.4 million compared to the $46.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $47.4 million compared to the $46.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road : $94.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $92.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $94.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $92.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road : $26.3 million versus $29.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change.

: $26.3 million versus $29.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket : $467.5 million versus $449.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $467.5 million versus $449.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions : $112.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.78 million.

: $112.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.78 million. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated : $-31.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-8.39 million.

: $-31.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-8.39 million. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences : $4.4 million versus $3.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.4 million versus $3.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions: $64.6 million compared to the $59.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Donaldson have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

