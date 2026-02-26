Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2026, Donaldson (DCI) reported revenue of $896.3 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.46 million, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road : $86.5 million compared to the $84.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $86.5 million compared to the $84.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road : $23 million versus $24.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $23 million versus $24.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket : $447.1 million compared to the $453.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $447.1 million compared to the $453.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Net Sales- Life Sciences segment : $80 million versus $71.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

: $80 million versus $71.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions : $222.6 million versus $221.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.

: $222.6 million versus $221.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense : $37.1 million versus $46.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change.

: $37.1 million versus $46.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change. Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment : $259.7 million versus $267.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $259.7 million versus $267.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Net Sales- Mobile Solutions : $556.6 million versus $562.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $556.6 million versus $562.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions : $93.7 million compared to the $99.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $93.7 million compared to the $99.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated : $-15.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-7.98 million.

: $-15.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-7.98 million. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences : $7.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.19 million.

: $7.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.19 million. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions: $31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.44 million.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Donaldson here>>>

Shares of Donaldson have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

