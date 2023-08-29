Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Donaldson (DCI) reported revenue of $879.5 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $896.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Life Sciences segment : $59.90 million compared to the $67.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $59.90 million compared to the $67.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Mobile Solutions : $542.50 million versus $565.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $542.50 million versus $565.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Industrial products : $277.10 million compared to the $266.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $277.10 million compared to the $266.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions : $241 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.60 million.

: $241 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.60 million. Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket : $401.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $430.90 million.

: $401.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $430.90 million. Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense : $36.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.35 million.

: $36.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.35 million. Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road : $103.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.90 million.

: $103.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.90 million. Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road : $37.30 million compared to the $35.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $37.30 million compared to the $35.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment : $88.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.51 million.

: $88.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.51 million. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences : -$7.40 million compared to the $7.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$7.40 million compared to the $7.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products : $53.20 million compared to the $47.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $53.20 million compared to the $47.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$16.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$14.10 million.

Shares of Donaldson have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.