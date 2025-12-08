Is Donaldson (DCI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Donaldson (DCI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Donaldson is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DCI has returned 37.3% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 7.4%. This shows that Donaldson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is O-I Glass (OI). The stock has returned 33% year-to-date.

In O-I Glass' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Donaldson is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, so DCI is performing better in this area.

O-I Glass, however, belongs to the Glass Products industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved -5.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Donaldson and O-I Glass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.