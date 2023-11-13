Donaldson (DCI) Invests in 25,000 Square-Foot Technical Center

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI has announced that it plans to develop a 25,000 square-foot life sciences technical center at 5 Lab Drive in Research Triangle Park (RTP) to expand its life sciences portfolio.



Donaldson’s technical center is currently situated at a campus that supports budding biotechnology firms. The campus also has state-of-the-art laboratories and cleanrooms that provide product manufacturing capacity. The company’s brands like Isolere Bio, Purilogics, Solaris Biotech and Univercells Technologies are either located or under development at this facility. The bioprocessing solutions will be designed, developed and unveiled at the facility. The technical facility will also provide support in the early commercialization of transformational bioprocessing solutions.



This expansion positions DCI to develop and commercialize the IsoTag reagent product line. The expanded facility at RTP will assist the customers in their research through clinical and commercial-scale activities.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Price

Donaldson Company, Inc. price | Donaldson Company, Inc. Quote

In the quarters ahead, Donaldson is expected to benefit from its strong product portfolio, solid demand, focus on innovation and growth investments in the Life Sciences segment. A diversified business structure with exposure in various geographies and end markets like construction, mining, aerospace, defense, and food & beverage is a boon for the company.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Donaldson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Graco Inc. GGG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GGG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 7.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Graco’s 2023 earnings have increased 1.7%. The stock has gained 12.2% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 1.9% for fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 28.4% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 14%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 4.5% for 2023. The stock has soared 22.3% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.