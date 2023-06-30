Donaldson (DCI) Buys Belgium-Based Univercells Technologies

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI has acquired Nivelles, Belgium-based Univercells Technologies from Gamma Biosciences and Univercells SA in an all-cash deal of €136 million ($147.7 million). Univercells provides biomanufacturing solutions for cell and gene therapy research, development and commercial production.



The acquisition expands Donaldson’s growing offering in the life sciences industry. Also, Univercells’ engineered systems align with Donaldson’s preceding life sciences buyouts as well as the company’s increasing range of organic products.



Univercells will be added to Donaldson’s Life Sciences segment. The buyout is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Acquisitions have been Donaldson's preferred mode of business expansion to date. The company acquired Durham, NC-based early-stage biotechnology company Isolere Bio in February this year. The Isolere buyout enables Donaldson to create leading separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs. Donaldson’s filtration excellence, together with Isolere’s affinity-phase separation technology, provides end-to-end solutions to the life sciences industry.

Donaldson's buyout of Purilogics, LLC (June 2022) strengthened its life sciences portfolio by leveraging Purilogics’ unique product offerings.

