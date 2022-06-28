Donaldson (DCI) Benefits From End Markets, Hurt by Cost Woes

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI is poised to gain from its presence in the diverse end markets, enabling it to offset risks associated with a single market. In the quarters ahead, strength across DCI’s construction, aerospace, mining, defense, and food & beverage is likely to drive its performance. DCI’s strong product portfolio, focus on innovation, solid demand and growth investments are anticipated to benefit it over time.



Donaldson has always been keen on expanding its business through acquisitions and alliances. The acquisition of Solaris Biotechnology in November 2021 has been strengthening its presence across the end markets like biopharma, food and beverage, and other major life sciences. DCI also bought Pearson Arnold Industrial Services in the same month.



DCI focuses on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchase programs. DCI paid out dividends worth $81.8 million and bought back shares worth $153.7 million in the nine months of fiscal 2022 (ended April 2022). Donaldson’s quarterly dividend was hiked 4.5% in May 2022. It expects a free cash flow conversion of 50-60% and plans to buy back 2-2.5% of its outstanding shares for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022).



However, challenges related to supply chain and cost woes pose a concern. Donaldson’s cost of sales advanced 15.2% year over year and its operating expenses rose 6.3% in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended April 2022). Its gross margin declined 220 basis points in the quarter. High freight, labor and raw material costs might be concerning for DCI in the quarters ahead.



Donaldson’s global presence exposes it to various environmental laws and regulations in its operating countries. Also, DCI remains vulnerable to foreign-currency and geopolitical issues. Forex woes hampered sales 2.9% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. In the quarters ahead, DCI’ overseas business might be depressed by a stronger U.S. dollar.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has dropped 9.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.4%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 3.2% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 7.2% in the past three months.



Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, ROP’s earnings estimates have increased 1.2% for 2022. The stock has declined 16.4% in the past three months.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, NDSN’s earnings estimates have increased 3% for 2022. The stock has declined 12.1% in the past three months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.