Donaldson (DCI) Acquires Solaris, Strengthens Market Presence

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI yesterday announced that it has purchased Solaris Biotechnology Srl. The value of the transaction was about €41 million.



Donaldson’s shares inched up 0.03% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $61.19.



Based in Porto Mantovano, Italy, Solaris is a provider of bioprocessing equipment like fermenters and bioreactors for biotechnology, food and beverage and other life sciences sectors. The company, which employs 30 people, has a strong product portfolio ranging from benchtop systems to pilot and commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

Acquisition Benefits

Donaldson expects the acquisition to strengthen its presence across several end markets, including food and beverage, biopharma and other major life sciences. The inclusion of Solaris’ expertise in bioprocessing equipment manufacturing, both on research & development and production scale, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, will enable DCI to offer its customers a complete line of solutions.



Solaris will be integrated into Donaldson’s Industrial Filtration Solutions business within the Industrial Products segment. The segment manufactures dust, mist and fume collectors, air filtration systems for gas turbines, compressed air purification systems, PTFE membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems. It contributed 31.7% to Donaldson’s total revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended July 2021).



In 2021, the company anticipates Solaris to contribute revenues of €5 million.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Trend

Donaldson, with a market capitalization of $7.6 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company is experiencing weakness across its commercial aerospace business on account of pandemic-led challenges. However, its solid product offerings and diversified business structure are likely to be tailwinds.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the stock has lost 10.6% against the industry’s increase of 12.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Donaldson’s fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022) earnings has declined 0.4% to $2.63 in the past 60 days on one downward revision against none upward. Estimates for fiscal 2023 (ending July 2023) have been stable at $2.91 over the same time frame.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 42.11%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Casella Waste’s earnings estimates have increased 11.4% for 2021 and 10.1% for 2022. Its shares have gained 21.7% in the past three months.



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI presently carries a Zacks Rank #1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 62.29%, on average.



Heritage-Crystal’s earnings estimates have increased 9.3% for 2021 and 23.1% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 21% in the past three months.



Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.49%, on average.



Tetra Tech’s earnings estimates have increased 2.2% for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022) and 1.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 36.9% in the past three months.

