Donaldson (DCI) Acquires Biotechnology Company Isolere Bio

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI has acquired Durham, NC-based early-stage biotechnology company Isolere Bio. The financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.



Isolere Bio produces novel and proprietary IsoTag reagents and accompanying filtration processes. These products are used for the purification and streamlined manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Compared to competing solutions, IsoTag reagents are made to enhance product quality and purity to provide quick and affordable therapy to patients worldwide. It is worth noting that the IsoTag reagents were initially aimed for the purification of viral vectors used for cell and gene therapies.



The Isolere buyout will enable Donaldson to create leading separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs. Donaldson’s filtration excellence, together with Isolere’s affinity-phase separation technology, will bring end-to-end solutions to the life sciences industry.



When commercialized, Isolere’s revenues will be reported within the Donaldson Life Sciences segment.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Price

Donaldson Company, Inc. price | Donaldson Company, Inc. Quote

“With the integral addition of Isolere to our Life Sciences portfolio, Donaldson is positioned to create premier separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Donaldson.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

DCI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



In the past 60 days, Ingersoll Rand’s earnings estimates have increased 3.4% for 2023. The stock has gained 16.5% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



AOS’ earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have risen 8% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 11.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 0.3% for 2023. The stock has rallied 4.2% in the past six months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.