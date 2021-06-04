Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.22

The board of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of June to US$0.22. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Donaldson Company's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Donaldson Company's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Donaldson Company Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:DCI Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See Donaldson Company's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Donaldson Company has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.6% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Donaldson Company Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Donaldson Company analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

