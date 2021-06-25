Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Donaldson Company's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Donaldson Company had US$425.3m of debt at April 2021, down from US$793.2m a year prior. However, it also had US$215.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$210.0m.

A Look At Donaldson Company's Liabilities

NYSE:DCI Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Donaldson Company had liabilities of US$548.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$652.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$215.3m in cash and US$553.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$432.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Donaldson Company has a market capitalization of US$7.75b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Donaldson Company's net debt is only 0.45 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 27.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that Donaldson Company has increased its EBIT by 2.8% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Donaldson Company's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Donaldson Company produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 71% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Donaldson Company's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its net debt to EBITDA is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Donaldson Company's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Donaldson Company, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

