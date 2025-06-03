Donaldson Company Names Richard Lewis COO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI), said Richard Lewis has been appointed as its Chief Operating Officer, or COO, with effect from August 1.

Lewis is currently serving as president of its Life Sciences division and will continue in that position till a successor is found.

The air filters manufacturing company said that in his new role as COO, Lewis will be in-charge of its three segments and also its enterprise operations and supply chain, and corporate technology functions.

