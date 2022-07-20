Donaldson Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:DCI) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Donaldson Company's (NYSE:DCI) stock increased significantly by 9.0% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Donaldson Company's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Donaldson Company is:

28% = US$316m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Donaldson Company's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Donaldson Company has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Donaldson Company was able to see a decent net income growth of 8.9% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing Donaldson Company's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.8% in the same period.

NYSE:DCI Past Earnings Growth July 20th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DCI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Donaldson Company Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains 60% of its profits), it seems that Donaldson Company is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Donaldson Company is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 28% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 34%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Donaldson Company's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

